Too many families have sadly learned how an aging parent’s unstable financial situation can suddenly transform into their financial nightmare.

Now is absolutely the best time to engage your parents in a discussion about their finances and how to best plan for their future – before it becomes your future, too.

Chuck Jones is an Adventure First Travel Club representative for First Community Bank. For additional information about the Travel Club, he can be reached at chuck.jones@firstcommunity.net or at (870) 612-3400.

