A large banner, at the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, depicts American soldiers on the Bataan Death March, which began April 10, 1942. As poignant as it is, it does not tell the story. It is only a reminder to those who did not endure the pain to be mindful of the soldiers who did suffer.
The day after the surrender of the main Philippine island of Luzon to the Japanese, the 75,000 Filipino and American troops captured on the Bataan Peninsula began the forced march to a prison camp near Cabanatuan.
The prisoners were forced to march 85 miles in six days, with only one meal of rice during the entire journey. The soldiers were starved and beat and bayoneted during the march. Some were just too weak to walk. The stronger were not permitted to help the weaker. Survivors were taken by rail from San Fernando to prisoner-of-war camps, where thousands more died from disease, mistreatment and starvation.
Those who survived said they witnessed tanks and trucks running over their comrades and men getting their heads chopped off and others crucified, with bayonets driven through their hands and rib cages. It was one of the greatest war-time atrocities of all times.
Although the Japanese were unprepared for the large number of prisoners in their care, the root of the brutality lay in the Japanese attitude that a soldier should die before surrender. A warrior’s surrender meant the forfeiture of all rights to treatment as a human being. It has been documented that about 5,200 Americans died as a result.
Museum officials have met one of the survivors. About all he would say is that he was so sick all the time in varying degrees. There were days, he said, he prayed to die. He said he was made to work and saw things he wished he could forget. He also said that he went from a young man to an old man. Standing nearly 6 ft. when he was captured, he weighed 98 pounds when he was released.
The museum, located at 53 N. Mt. Olive, is open for tours from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. There is no charge to tour. Group tours may be available on other days by appointments. For information, call 501-796-8181.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.