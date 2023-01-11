A large banner, at the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, depicts American soldiers on the Bataan Death March, which began April 10, 1942. As poignant as it is, it does not tell the story. It is only a reminder to those who did not endure the pain to be mindful of the soldiers who did suffer.

The day after the surrender of the main Philippine island of Luzon to the Japanese, the 75,000 Filipino and American troops captured on the Bataan Peninsula began the forced march to a prison camp near Cabanatuan.

