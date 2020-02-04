After turning over into a new year, I have done some re-assessment in my life as a widow living alone. After going over once again all the negatives of living by oneself in the senior years, ie inescapable loneliness, inability to do simple home repairs, not being invited to home which deal in couples only, reservations about drinking after dark, living on a fixed income with rising costs of food and drugs, sometimes lack of interest by one’s own family to regularly personally checking on your needs, etc., I am sure many of you out in the reading audience could add many more needs to this list. Well, enough of that negative thinking!
Then I began to realize that both sides need to be heard so I list, for your consideration, some of the more palatable aspects of this issue such as with only yourself to consider, you can cook or not cook, eat a well-balanced meal or not — your choice. Grab fast food anytime you are hungry, have it delivered or grab and go. Sing or scream — whatever mood strikes you. Walk around unclothed, I would suggest you close your blinds first, unless you have the figure of a model, have the control of your remote device all tp yourself on all electronics in your home, watch Facebook or stay on the phone all day without snide remarks from anyone. You don’t have to wait in line to use the toilet, if bodily functions are sometimes a problem, you don’t have to blame it on the dog. If you get up to get ice cream, you don’t have to get a bowl for anyone else on the premises. You can leave the toothpaste tube uncapped, leave your bed unmade, your dishes unwashed. Makes sense to me. I will be using them all again anyway.
You will find your sink won’t disintegrate if you leave dirty dishes in it and your dryer won’t fall apart if you leave yesterday’s wash in it. Those things alone probably started many an argument in many households.
Best of all, you don’t have to shave your legs again unless you wear a dress. It’s also OK if you choose to go to bed at night looking exactly the same way you did that morning — who is going to notice and be critical?
Ah, naps. They can be as long or short as you care to sleep without interruption, if you turn off your ringer. Most of the time nobody calls you anyway unless it’s telemarketing robo calls. And, miracle of all miracles, should anyone unannounced show up at your door you can always say “The maid didn’t show up today.”
Also you can now, at last, eat raw onions if you want and breathe on the dog — they will love you anyway.
When you, at last, go to bed at night you alone can decide how many covers you want, healing blanket or not, which side you to sleep on, room temperature, alarm set. Dogs don’t count on this issue as they are wonderful companions in bed and are not part of the decision-making process.
If you feel like going to the movies, you get to see the movie you have chosen, end of discussion. Same thing applies to eating out — you choose the place that serves the kind of food you are craving. Same for vacation destination — need I say more?
I must admit, I am personally miserable on each and every holiday and anniversary dates as they are definitely “family times,” not single-person events but thankfully, they too shall pass.
As I end this read, please understand I am not trying to stir up trouble between husbands and wives in a good, solid marriage as I have been widowed three times and devastated by my losses, so I can see both sides of the coin times three, but through it all the Lord has carried me and I have stayed upright and continue to look at the glass as half full instead of half empty, which has served me well these 81 years.
When life is difficult, I have a precious daughter who tells me “Mom, just put on your big-girl panties and deal with it.” With this, the Baroness of Greenbrier signs off.
