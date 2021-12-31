Hello everyone!
Success in 2022 will have a great deal to do with our ability to be proactive. Proactive people take the initiative. They don’t just sit around waiting for things to happen. Rather, proactive people anticipate probable scenarios before they occur and prepare for them in advance. Today, I want to share three ways Christians can be proactive in our daily routines.
First, we need to be proactive in what we allow our ears to HEAR. The Bible says it best in Romans 10:17, “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” If you want to build up your confidence so that you can defeat the many challenges that will come in 2022, you need to listen to faith building information. In fact, I would go on to say that you need to cut off every informational source that compromises, contradicts, or waters down biblical principles. Don’t allow the things that you hear to prevent you from being proactive.
Second, we need to be proactive in what we SAY. Proverbs 18:21 describes it in this manner, “The tongue has the power of life and death…” The words that we speak have creative power and they impact the very trajectory of our lives. So, whatever you do, don’t over analyze things and foolishly talk yourself out of a blessing. For this is exactly what happened to ten of the twelve men sent to spy out the Promised Land. They literally talked themselves out of the blessings. They declared they could not possess the land because they saw their enemies as giants and themselves as grasshoppers. They were defeated by their own words. Don’t allow the things that you say to prevent you from being proactive.
Finally, we need to be proactive in what we DO. James 2:26 says it best, “As the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without deeds is dead.” I firmly believe that talk is cheap! As Christians, we must have corresponding action to go along with our faith. Our daily work ethic must be deliberate and purposeful. We must do our part to ensure that our God inspired goals are achieved in the upcoming year. Don’t allow your lack of effort to prevent you from being proactive.
Yes, success in 2022 will largely depend on our ability to be proactive. We must strive to be intentional in what we allow our ears to hear, our mouth to say, and our hands to do. As the hands and feet of Jesus, we cannot afford to sit passively waiting for life to happen. We must be proactive in our approach. In fact, I love the way King Solomon sums it up in Ecclesiastes 11:4 Living translation, “If you wait for perfect conditions, you will never get anything done.”
Blessings!
