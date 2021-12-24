If I gave you a verse of scripture from the Bible with all but the last three words, what are the odds that you could finish it? Here it is: “Be sure, your sins will …”.
If you know the Bible at all, you know those last three words are “FIND YOU OUT.” Here God is saying that when you commit sin, sooner or later someone is going to find out about it, and in most cases they will tell others.
For me personally, and for millions of other Americans, the date of Aug. 24, 2021, will always be a cause for sadness. On this date, the 56th governor of the great state of New York, Andrew Mark Cuomo, resigned from office.
Most of us are not sad because he resigned, but rather because of the charges against him that caused him to resign. He had no less than 11 women accuse him of sexual harassment, and all but two of these were state employees. As a state employee you know the kind of power the governor of the state has over your life. It has been said that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Obviously he is guilty or he would still be in office. Let me say here from the beginning that it is not my nature or my intent to kick a man when he is down or to pile on for political gain as others are doing.
We are sad because someone failed him when he was growing up, as respect for women was obviously not part of his character training. The people most responsible for developing his character were his parents, and especially his father, Mario Cuomo, who was Andrew’s predecessor as governor of New York. It was his responsibility to teach his son to respect other people, especially women, as a man of his position, standing and leadership responsibility demands it. The governor of every state should have sterling character and be a role model for the citizens of his or her state and for our nation.
In the years since the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776, we have had 214 governors resign from office, most to take another position in government or run for another office. If you don’t know already, you might like to know that there are three states that have never had a governor resign. These are Florida, Hawaii and Washington. Most have had three or four resign. My own state of Arkansas has had eight, while the state with the most is New Jersey with 10. New York now also has 10.
As I have thought about this sad state of affairs and prayed about it, my question is simply this: Do we as a nation have a chance to learn something from this much-publicized event? Would it not be a good time for every American male to think seriously about his own attitudes and habits regarding the opposite sex? Without a doubt they all deserve to be treated with respect, and NEVER to be sexually abused. As a people, we are better than that, and these people involved in “Mind Pollution” whether it’s on the big screen or television, need to feel it in their wallets.
Some people may call me old fashioned, but that is a label that I will gladly accept. When I grew up we did not have to lock our doors at night or take the keys out of the car’s ignition. It was safe for a woman to walk the streets at night alone. It was rare to hear of a woman being sexually abused. We loved and respected women as God’s special creation, and that is the kind of values to which we need return. Please share this, as it is a message that needs to spread all across America.
Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.
