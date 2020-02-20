One day there was a sinner. He was not born sinning but he was born into sin and God knew all the sins he was going to commit before he was even born!
Brothers and sisters, God knew him before he was even conceived in his mother's womb.
Nine months later it happened.
He was born in sin and shaped in inequity. He remembered as a teenager growing up, he and some of his friends wanted to experience alcohol. So one day they tried it.
They went by the friendly neighborhood bootlegger and got everything they needed to make them feel good, so they thought.
Gin, whiskey and beer are what got him started to be an alcoholic. And as he got older he started smOKing grass, that's what we called it back in the day. Then he moved from Conway Arkansas to Kansas City Missouri.
When he got to Kansas City he started popping pills and mixing them with beer, gin and wine, along with chasing women.
Then as he moved back to Conway Arkansas, along with popping pills and drinking alcohol, and chasing women. He stayed with them having sex with them every chance he got.
For years he did that. He continued sinning even when he went into the Army. Living the life of sin was so much fun he thought.
But by the grace of God he's still here to tell his testimony. My brothers and sisters, living in sin was wrong. The way he was living, he could have died and opened up his eyes in hell.
The man I am talking about is me, Marcus Chandler, Sr! There are no ifs and or buts about it, I say it again, if I would have died back then I would have opened up my eyes in hell! You see, back then I was a slave to sin and I thought doing those things was OK.
But I didn't know that I was a slave to the devil. The devil had me thinking all I was doing was just fun and games and it was OK.
I want to let everyone know, all that stuff I was doing back then was wrong. I know I'm talking to someone out there, the devil never changes.
He's still playing the same old games, lying and deceiving people today. Brothers and sisters, if you are by any chance living your life like I did back in the day, you are headed for destruction!
If by any chance you are living your life like I did stop and repent of your sins. Believe me that's just what it's called; sin! Turn away from them and don't go back to them! Now you may not be a slave to the same sins I was a slave to, I don't know. But God knows all things.
He knows about all your sins. You can't hide anything from God. He's here, there, and everywhere at the same time. He knows and sees all things. You can run but you can't hide! I beg you as a friend, stop living in sin and give your life to Jesus.
Don't get caught living in sin because you never know, your tomorrow is not promised to you. Jesus can come back at any time now.
Question, is living with someone, drinking alcohol, smOKing grass or popping pills worth going to hell over? I don't think so! I know some of you don't believe in that place called hell but hell IS real and if you don't live the way Jesus wants us to live that's where you will go.
I don't care who you are, man or woman, big or small, rich or poor. It doesn't matter who you are.
If you are steady living in sin, in hell is where you are going to wind up Just remember, Jesus loves you and if you choose hell, He still loves you. But He wants you to change your mind and you can do that. Just repent of your sins and ask God to forgive you.
Ask Jesus to come into your heart. Make Him your Lord and Savior today. Once again, this could be your last chance. Don't put it off! SO IT IS. IT IS SO. Amen...
Contact Marcus at mchandler2011@hotmail.com or 501-908-9507.
