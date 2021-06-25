God is good and he lives forever and ever. Blessed be the Lord God almighty. He is a good and powerful God. He is a loving and healing God. I want you all to know, I am an overcomer in Jesus’ name.
Every time I turn around, it seems like the devil is trying to destroy me by taking my life. Had it not been for the grace of God, I would not be here today. It is all about Jesus, the God of our salvation. Jesus is the God who healed me of all the sickness the devil tried to destroy me with. Sickness has no knowledge of my God and the power he possesses.
Jesus is the God who heals all the diseases the enemy is trying to place on me. The Bible says, the weapons that are formed against me will not prosper, because the greater one “Jesus” lives inside of me. I am an overcomer by the blood of Jesus. The Bible also says, with long life He will satisfy me and show me His salvation.
I declare that I shall not die, but live and proclaim the works of the Lord; because the weapons of my warfare are not carnal, but they are mighty through God, and I can and will pull down every stronghold.
Do not misunderstand me, God has been so good to me. I am not saying he is not good to you, but I am not ashamed to write and talk about how good He has been to me. I am not ashamed to let the world know that the son of God, Jesus is alive and well. He is still in the healing business today.
I know without a doubt he is a healer because he healed me from a sin sick soul. He healed me of prostate cancer. He healed me from a stroke. He healed me from Covid 19. Now, this Friday I will be going back into the hospital to have surgery on the left side of my neck because of a blockage that could lead to me having a stroke and brain damage.
I trust that Jesus is going to bring me through again, by his stripes I am healed in Jesus name. Jesus told us to call those things that be not as though they were. So, today I call healing in my body. He is my Jehovah Rapha, the Lord who heals me. I know the Lord will provide for me again. My hope and trust are in him.
I believe he is going to come through for me again. Lord if you do nothing else let your healing power heal me today. Jesus I thank you for protecting me while I go through this upcoming surgery. I thank you in advance for healing me from everything that is not from you. Devil, you can not have me I belong to Jesus. Jesus, you are greater than any sickness that can ever overtake our bodies. Jesus, everything must bow to you.
That is right brothers and sisters, sickness must bow to Jesus. I plead the blood of Jesus against every sickness the enemy is trying to throw on us. Brothers and sisters speak healing over your bodies and stop speaking defeat. You see what we speak is what will be manifested in our lives, because life and death are in the power of the tongue. So, speak life over your body because we are overcomers, in Jesus name.
So it is, it is so.
