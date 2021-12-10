Isaiah 53:4-5: “Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted. But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed.”
One year ago this month I had a stroke. My wife, Rhonda, was not able to get out of bed to help me because of her physical condition. She called my niece, Amy, for help. Amy arrived at my home and found me unconscious and called 911. I was taken to Baptist Hospital here in Conway and later transported to the VA Hospital in Little Rock.
I remained in the VA Hospital for three months. The doctors and nurses told me I was unconscious for two weeks. Some of them thought I would not make it, but God had the last word. One of the nurses said I was talking completely out of my mind, while unconscious.
God knew I would be alright and back in my right mind. You see, it was the hand of God that was on me and pulled me through. It wasn’t the doctors or the nurses alone, but God, my healer did it through them. Do not misunderstand me, the doctors, nurses and medicine are needed, but it was God who allowed me to see another year.
You see, I needed Jesus after I had that stroke. I now realize I need him more and more each day. I can not live without him. I will no longer try to live my life without him because life without Jesus is a mess. Life means nothing if we do not have Jesus. When I had my stroke, I found myself looking at death face to face. Although I could not see death, I knew death was there. Brothers and sisters, death is all around us, but guess what, Jesus is all around us as well.
God made death take his hand off me. God is no respecter of persons. What he did for me, he will do for you. I thank God I am here to see another year. I also thank him for healing me from prostate cancer and COVID-19. It is because of his son Jesus we are healed. In closing, I want to give a shout out to Dee Jackson. She is the nurse who encouraged me every day while under her care. I thank God for allowing Dee to be in position it the hospital at that time, to be used by him and give me words of wisdom and strength.
Dee, I want to encourage you to keep doing what God created you to do. You may not know it but God gave you the words to speak to me and I give him all the glory for the on time word you spoke to me each day.
So it is, it is so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.