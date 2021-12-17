Hello everyone!
We all have sinned and fallen short of living a prefect life. In fact, regardless of our age or current stage in life, we have all said or done somethings that, in hindsight, we wish we could undo. As a result, when we misbehave, there are typically one of two emotions that immediately follow. One is the convicting power of the Holy Spirit, and the other is the condemnation of the devil. Today, I want to contrast the difference between the two.
The convicting power of the Holy Spirit is from God. Its purpose is to point out our sins and to draw us back to God. The Bible describes the convicting power of the Holy Spirit in John 16:8, “When he comes, he will prove the world to be in the wrong about sin and righteousness and judgment.” The convicting power of the Holy Spirit will always lead us to repentance, showing us a clear pathway back to God. Conviction focuses on changing the behavior while restoring the person.
Condemnation, on the other hand, is a sneaky tactic used by the devil. He uses condemnation to point out our sins in hopes of using guilt, shame, and fear to drive us away from God’s presence. This is why Revelations 12:10 describes him in this manner, “… for the accuser of our brothers and sisters, who accuses them before our God day and night, has been hurled down.” The devil is always there trying to tie what we did to our identity. In other words, he wants you to believe that because we did a bad thing, we must be a bad person. He wants to convince you and I that we are no good and that God could never love or use anyone like us. Condemnation’s ultimate goal is to drive you and me away from God.
So, how do we determine which voice we are listening to? How do we know if we are listening to the convicting power of the Holy Spirit verses the deceitful condemnation of the devil? If the voice is drawing you closer to God through repentance, then it is conviction speaking. Adversely, if the voice is driving you away from God through guilt, shame, embarrassment, and/or feelings of unworthiness, then its condemnation speaking. I think Romans 8:1 sums it up best, “Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.”
Yes, we all have sinned and fallen short of living a perfect life. And yes, we still make mistakes from time to time. However, if we are led by the convicting power of the Holy Spirit and reject the condemnation of the devil, we can recover from any mistake and become a better person! I leave you with the words found in Proverbs 24:16, “For though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again …”
Blessings!
