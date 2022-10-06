In the biblical story commonly known as the Good Samaritan, an expert in the law asks Jesus a critical question. “Who is my neighbor?” From a biblical perspective, a neighbor can be “anyone in our proximity with whom we can share the love of God.” Today, I want to share three ways to be a good Christian Neighbor.
First, always give what you can, when you can. I have discovered that even modest amounts of genuine effort can make a significant difference in a person’s life. The Bible says in Proverbs 3:28, “Do not say to your neighbor, come back tomorrow and I’ll give it to you, when you already have it with you.” In other words, scripture teaches us not to ignore or put off opportunities to be a blessing to those in need when you have the means and time to do it now. A good Christian neighbor gives what they can, when the can. Especially when it takes minimum effort to do so.
Second, always avoid being a doormat. Remember, healthy friendships are two-sided. Meaning, you should not be the only person in the relationship putting forth an effort. You should not be the only person in the friendship sacrificing and going the extra mile of the way. Jesus himself says in Matthew 7:6, “Do not give dogs what is sacred; do not through your pearls to pigs. If you do, they may trample them under their feet, and turn and tear you to pieces.” Being a good Christian Neighbor does not mean you have to put your own financial, mental, or personal health in harm’s way. You are not required to be anyone’s doormat.
Third, always set healthy boundaries. We all need healthy boundaries and clear expectations for all our personal and professional relationships. People need to know what we like and dislike. They need to be keenly aware of the things we will and will not tolerate. Proverbs 25:17 gives this advice, “Seldom set foot in your neighbor’s house, too much of you, and they will hate you.” Being a good Christian neighbor means never overstaying your welcome. It also means never overstepping other people’s personal boundaries.
From a biblical perspective, our neighbor can be “anyone in our proximity with whom we can share the love of God.” And a big part of sharing His love is giving what we can when we can, avoiding being a doormat, and setting healthy boundaries. I leave you today with Luke 10:36-37, “Which of these three do you think was a neighbor to the man who fell into the hands of robbers? (37) The expert in the law replied, the one who had mercy on him. Jesus told him, go and do likewise.”
