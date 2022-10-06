Hello everyone.

In the biblical story commonly known as the Good Samaritan, an expert in the law asks Jesus a critical question. “Who is my neighbor?” From a biblical perspective, a neighbor can be “anyone in our proximity with whom we can share the love of God.” Today, I want to share three ways to be a good Christian Neighbor.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.