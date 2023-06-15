True humility is more than, “freedom from pride or arrogance.” From a biblical perspective, humility is seeing ourselves as we truly are, nothing without God. Therefore, it is imperative that we lean and depend on Jesus to help us navigate through life. Today, I want to share with you three things that being humble is not!
First, being humble is not downplaying our talents, accomplishments, and blessings. We can be confident in our God given abilities without being arrogant. The Bible says it best in Romans 12:3, “For by grace given me I say to everyone of you: Do not think of yourself more highly than you ought, but rather think of yourself with sober judgment, in accordance with the measure of faith God has given you.” God wants all His children to have a healthy self-esteem that is based on our self-worth, and not our net worth. He wants us to derive our identity in Christ and to be confident in our God given talents and abilities.
Second, being humble is not being a doormat or allowing yourself to be used and abused by others. Always remember, feeling inferior does not equate to being humble nor does acting as if your needs are unimportant. The Bible does say in Philippians 2:3, “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourselves.” This scripture reminds you and I that we have an obligation to serve God and to serve other people according to His wishes, not theirs. In other words, let God lead you instead of letting people manipulate you.
Third, being humble is not a lack of ambition. We should want to be used by God. We should want to be successful in life. All of us should have one, three, and five-year goals we are trying to accomplish that require a lot of faith, determination, and hard work. The Bible says it best in 1 Peter 5:6, “Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time.” When we put God first, work hard, and trust His timetable. He will use us to accomplish great goals that honor Him.
Yes, biblical humility is seeing ourselves as we truly are, nothing without God. However, being humble is not downing playing our talents, accomplishments, and blessings. Being humble is not allowing ourselves to be used and abused by others. And being humble is certainly not a lack of ambition. I leave you today with the words found in James 4:10 which simply states, “Humble yourselves before the Lord, and He will lift you up.”
