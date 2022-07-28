“Kindness should become the natural way of life, not the exception.”
– Buddha
As a resident of Conway I suspect you may be like myself and have Conway Corporation cable. If so, I want to introduce you to channel 443. This channel is on their music stations and is called soundscapes. It is relaxing music to say the least, but what I also find very enjoyable on this channel is it provides us many wonderful quotes for our lives.
Our article this week is one such example and some of my prior articles have also come from quotes I have seen on this channel. So, if you want to find a smooth, easy listening sound to hear plus learn wisdom at the same time, then channel 443 is for you.
Kindness should become the natural way of life, not the exception. I believe that all of us have an innate desire to be kind,. In fact, I’d argue that we are wired with those genes when we are created. So, if my assumption is true, what are some things that might lead one to being unkind?
First, let me say that many people are truly rarely if even ever unkind, again it goes back to our DNA, so to speak. But, sadly I do see at times unkindness in the world and typically it just doesn’t have to occur.
As I’m typing this article for you I’m asking myself what are some times in my life that I know I’ve been unkind, and what are identifying factors present in my life when this occurs?
1. Illness: I believe when we don’t feel well our bodies can be prone to be less kind than normal. Does this sound familiar to you?
2. Tired: I don’t know about you but I know that if I’ve not slept well and am low on rest them my disposition could allow myself to be short or curt with others which could lead to one thinking that I’m not as kind as I should be, does this sound familiar to you?
3. Stress: This is a big one, huh? If we are overloaded and stressed in life then my guess is that being unkind would be a natural tendency for us in our lives.
Can you identify in your own life, other markers that you can see that could affect your kindness level in life?
So, how do we deal with those items above and the ones you’ve identified in your hearts as well? I’ve got some suggestions that I’d like to share with you.
First, one of my favorite scripture verses is Psalm 19:14: Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable to you, O Lord.
Folks, this is a default verse in my heart and soul. The beauty of this is that if I’m focused on the meditation (thoughts) then I think it saves me from saying poor words that would be thought of as unkind.
Yesterday in church our pastor used a banana as a lesson. He pointed out that once you unpeel a banana, you can’t make it back like it was prior to unpeeling.
Our words are the same, and if I’m unkind with my words then that moment is gone. Yes, I can plead and seek forgiveness but even then the words were still spoken and harm may have occurred.
So, step one is find your default way to help you from saying something unkind.
Step 2: Treat others like you are responsible for caring for yourself. This is very close to the “golden rule,” but with a variation. Just imagine if everyone treated everyone else like they were responsible for how we would be treated. I’d almost bet more kindness would occur instantly because you see I believe our default mode in our life is to be kind.
Step 3 (last one we will address): Pay attention to your markers that would cause you to be unkind. For me, recognizing when I don’t feel well (and this could be even just a little not well), pay attention to my rest and try my best to not let items alter this in my life. And lastly, remove stresses as best I can from my life.
The last part speaks to our article last week, you recall it was on control. If we turn control over in our life to God thus will cause us to have less stress in our lives, because remember anything in his control cannot be out of control.
Here’s a little game I’d like to leave you with, for the next 24, 48 or however many hours you deem necessary, try your best to be kind to everyone you meet. This is a fake kindness it is just a simple kindness. Say hello to a stranger, look for a way to help another (not monetarily at all) but rather give up a parking spot, let someone in line at a traffic light ahead of you. Offer assistance when you see it needed, pick up a piece of trash on your walk in life. So many ways to be kind, and check this out, if everyone reading this article found one new way to be kind, a domino effect would occur and we’d see just a wealth of more kindness in our lives.
So until next week, remember kindness become the natural way of life and not the exception.
