The situation of men and women who are experiencing homeless in our state and across the nation has become more apparent since the pandemic of 2020. Individuals and families have fallen from situations of housing stability resulting from increased housing costs, medical problems, and an inability to find work commensurate to what was previously earned pre- pandemic.

Men and women from various backgrounds are now in the lived experience of homelessness. In the state of Arkansas, 2,459 people experience homelessness, finding some form of relief within either emergency shelters or transitional housing (HUD 2022, Continuum of Care Homeless Assistance Program Data). The lived experience of homelessness is a touch point regardless of gender, ethnicity or health situation.

Philip D. Fletcher is the founder and executive director of The City of Hope Outreach, a 501c3 nonprofit organization in Conway, Arkansas. To learn more, visit coho58.org.

