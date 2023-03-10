In his book The Selfish Gene, Richard Dawkins makes use of analogies to help the reader understand how characteristics are passed on from one generation to the next. As part of his explanation, he notes that DNA is a complete set of instructions for making an entire organism and that these instructions appear in every one of the organism’s cells, rather than being stored in just one area of the living thing. After defining DNA, Dawkins starts with his analogies. He claims each cell’s nucleus serves as a bookcase for the DNA’s directions. Then, Dawkins says chromosomes are like the volumes in the bookcase. Humans have 46 chromosomes, so in his analogy, each bookcase in human cells would have 46 volumes. And finally, genes are like the pages of a book. These pages have the instructions written on them.

Just as Dawkins uses analogies to clearly depict how our genetic characteristics are stored, I use analogies to help myself understand all sorts phenomena. I often turn to sports to find useful analogies. For instance, the approach a batter takes in baseball can explain an effective approach to life. In baseball, a Hall of Fame batter will only get a hit one third of the time. So, he fails 2/3 of the time. With each failure, he tries to correct mistakes, alter strategies, and learn from the past at bat. We should all do this when we are making business or personal decisions. Just as a baseball player does not dwell on failure but learns from it, people outside of baseball can and should do the same.

Joe McGarrity is a Professor of Economics at UCA. He can be reached at joem@uca.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.