In his book The Selfish Gene, Richard Dawkins makes use of analogies to help the reader understand how characteristics are passed on from one generation to the next. As part of his explanation, he notes that DNA is a complete set of instructions for making an entire organism and that these instructions appear in every one of the organism’s cells, rather than being stored in just one area of the living thing. After defining DNA, Dawkins starts with his analogies. He claims each cell’s nucleus serves as a bookcase for the DNA’s directions. Then, Dawkins says chromosomes are like the volumes in the bookcase. Humans have 46 chromosomes, so in his analogy, each bookcase in human cells would have 46 volumes. And finally, genes are like the pages of a book. These pages have the instructions written on them.
Just as Dawkins uses analogies to clearly depict how our genetic characteristics are stored, I use analogies to help myself understand all sorts phenomena. I often turn to sports to find useful analogies. For instance, the approach a batter takes in baseball can explain an effective approach to life. In baseball, a Hall of Fame batter will only get a hit one third of the time. So, he fails 2/3 of the time. With each failure, he tries to correct mistakes, alter strategies, and learn from the past at bat. We should all do this when we are making business or personal decisions. Just as a baseball player does not dwell on failure but learns from it, people outside of baseball can and should do the same.
I find that a different sport can help me understand how the U.S. should approach the conflict in Ukraine. This sport, perhaps surprisingly, is biking. When I bike, dogs will sometimes start chasing me. If I continue going at my normal pace, the dogs may nip at my legs or even jump in front of my bike, which could cause an accident. Some dogs will continue to chase me as long as they think they have a chance of catching me. I have had dogs chase me for more than a mile. The longer dogs chase me, the more opportunities they have to cause me harm.
To avoid these bad outcomes, I accelerate as soon as the dogs start chasing me. As my bike picks up speed, the dogs quickly realize that they won’t catch me and they give up. Because the dogs are only bothering with me for a short period of time, they do not have too much of a chance to cause me trouble.
So far, U.S. leaders have adopted a policy in Ukraine that resembles the decision of a biker who does not alter his speed when the dogs begin their chase. The U.S. has delivered a steady stream of weapons to Ukraine, but not enough weapons to allow Ukraine to gain decisive victories that would encourage Russia to give up its invasion. If the U.S. gives Ukraine massive amounts of weapons, Russia would quickly realize it could not win and it would soon give up on Ukraine just like the dogs give up on me when I speed up my biking pace.
Many pundits have warned that if we give huge amounts of weapons to Ukraine, Russia may get mad and attack a NATO nation, which could drag the U.S. into the war. Certainly, the U.S. does not want to fight Russia. But these political analysts are ignoring the dangers of a prolonged war. The longer the war goes on, the more opportunity Russia has to make a mistake or to cross a red line that would result in a catastrophic event. A nuclear power plant could be bombed and its reactor could meltdown. Or, Russian leaders could become tired of a prolonged war and do something out of frustration that pulls us into the war. Bad things can happen during a war, so we should seek to end it as soon as possible. One way to do that is to give Ukraine so many weapons that Russia will quit the war.
Joe McGarrity is a Professor of Economics at UCA. He can be reached at joem@uca.edu.
Joe McGarrity is a Professor of Economics at UCA. He can be reached at joem@uca.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.