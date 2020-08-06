Saturday, this past Saturday, Aug. 1, was once a big day for me.
In 2007 it was a Wednesday, and while seated at my desk at the time, my heart quit working.
And here I’m faced with something of a dilemma as I have two of the factors of senior-citizen-hood facing me as I type this:
I can’t recall how long it’s been since the last time I told y’all about this event.
I’m about to tell a story about my health.
And, honestly, if those two items aren’t enough to warrant me getting a senior discount then nothing is.
Anyway: August 2007 and I was at my desk at an office in Little Rock.
Computer business, we sold software and systems. I was a healthy guy, I raced bicycles, BMX, for fun and had spent the previous evening at the track. It wasn’t a race night that previous night, it was a practice night, more free-form than typical and it gave me a chance to practice-race some younger guys.
On the front straight I out ran them. I was a “hoss,” healthy and strong.
Next day, that morning, in the office, doing stuff. We were working on buying my son a pickup truck and I needed to text him to get some information. I needed my flip phone. I looked to my right, by my phone, it wasn’t there. I looked to my left.
Then I opened my eyes and was starting at a sheet of stainless steel and some guy, off in the distance, was yelling my first name over and over:
“ALEX! ALEX!”
I was in an ambulance, on the stretcher-thing it turned out, and the guy yelling was an EMT, trying to get some sense as to how bad I was, if I could communicate. After all, people with heart failure in a setting as the one I was in often have brain damage due to lack of oxygen. I turned to him and we talked for a couple minutes, I made a joke about cutting my shirt off.
I never saw him again; he had a mustache.
My heart had stopped, stopped all at once. This wasn’t a heart attack, it turns out, where the muscle stops being a muscle, or where the blood stops moving due to a mechanical failing. Nope, this was an electrical system failure, the signal that tells the heart to beat in that way muscles work somehow got scrambled and my heart got confused about the “beat” signal and stopped moving blood. (A medical professional may read this and have a different translation. Whatever. This is how liberal arts guys explain heart function.)
A co-worker heard an odd sound from my office and came down to check. It was me making that death rattle sound; I’d stopped breathing. A second co-worker initiated CPR. That’s what made me able to talk to the mustache in the ambulance, the CPR.
The rest of the day was fairly odd and a little confusing, made more so because I kept passing out. Regardless, from the CPR on people who knew what to do in these situations took control and marshaled me through the process. A few days later I had a pacemaker/defibrillator implanted, and a year later I competed in the BMX Arkansas state championships.
And for years, Aug. 1, 2007 was a very important date to me, the second birthday, the date of my close call.
This past Saturday, however, 13 years after the initial event, it took my wife reminding me for me to recall, let’s just call it “All that mess.”
Points of advice:
Learn CPR and be ready to use CPR when needed. The people who saved me hadn’t taken a CPR class in years and years, but jumped in. “Those guys saved your life,” the doctor told me.
Life turns on a dime.
Big events get folded into life and it’s easy to forget them, or them to lose size as life goes on. That’s not a bad thing. Then it was a second birthday. Now it’s a good story and, honestly, there’s more interesting things going on than surviving. Reporting on the affairs of the world around me is ultimately more engaging than a 2007 health event.
At the same time, and attendant to the previous point: These major life events change you. The Alex from 2007 is long gone. What was important, and why it was important, is like somebody else’s life. I don’t do the same things, I’m not the same person.
And, honestly, this person, the revised version, the one typing this with the battery-powered thing in his chest, I like him better.
Plus he gets senior discounts on stuff.
