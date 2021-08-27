I have over the past months shared with you that I am blessed to be able to volunteer at Renewal Ranch. I am quite sure most if not all of you know about the ministry at the Ranch, but just in case a newcomer to our area is reading this article, I want to provide this data. Renewal Ranch is a Christ-based facility that is in the business of helping addicted men, come to defeat their addictions by helping them to have a one on one relationship with Jesus. One of the ways I serve is in teaching a class for them, called, Purpose Driven Life. Yes, this is the same book, that I am sure many of you have read, by Pastor Rick Warren, and today I will complete this book with the current class I’m teaching. As I have come to share this book with the men at the Ranch, God has worked in and through me to help me learn more about my purpose in life and when you find yourself growing in your walk with him, I suspect you will discover more of your purpose as well. This week I want to share with you an outline so to speak on the purpose driven life book and hope that maybe you might pull it off the shelf or buy a new one do this 40-day journey to learn more about your purpose in life.
To start with, imagine yourself lost in the woods, and not having a map or compass or anything to help you find your way home. This likely would be a very scary feeling for you to have, lost with no way home. Many of the men we help at the Ranch are in fact in this emotional state so to speak, they are lost and have no way home, but with God’s help and the help of many, many volunteers they get the power they need to find their way home.
The Purpose Driven Life book is broken down into six segments. I’ll review each of these with you.
Section No. 1: What on earth am I here for? There are 7.674 billion people on earth, and in section one we explore how you are not an accident, what factors drive your life, that this life we are living is temporary, and there is a reason for everything.
We jump into five different purposes in the book covering many days.
Purpose No. 1: You were planned for God’s pleasure. Here we find out what makes God smile, what is at the heart of worship, how to become best friends with God, and what it means to say when we worship it pleases God.
Purpose No. 2: You were formed for God’s family. Here we will see what matters most, that we have a place to belong. How we experience life together, what it means to be a part of a cultivating community, and how to protect the church.
Purpose No. 3: You were created to become Christ like! In this section we will see how we were created to become like Christ. What transforms us (truth and trouble), what tempts us, and how do we grow and defeat temptations in our lives.
Purpose No. 4: You were shaped for serving God. Here we discover how we were shaped to serve God. How we use what God has given us (talents), how we act like a real servant and think like a real servant, and how to find God’s power in our weaknesses.
Purpose No. 5: You were made for a mission. Here we learn how to share our life message, (if someone asked you why you believe in God, could you tell them?), how to become a world class Christian (thru prayer), and how to live with a Purpose.
Friends, I do not know Rick Warren at all, but I can tell you that his book opens our eyes to live a better life, one with purpose and passion, one with joy and contentment, and one that will enable you to make an impact on others.
I want to end today with this verse from scripture: “You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you. Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is our rock and redeemer.” Isaiah 26: 3-4.
Living a purposeful life, keeping your mind focused on God will indeed lead you to the perfect peace, I suspect all of us would like to have daily in our lives. Until next week.
