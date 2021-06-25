An anniversary is a date when you remember something special that happened on that date a year earlier. This is of great importance to me in my life today, as this past Saturday my wife and I celebrated our 39th wedding anniversary.
I can recall our wedding day as it if were just moments ago, it is so hard to believe that 39 years has passed since we said, I do, just another example of why we need to live each and every moment to the fullest, as these moments go by ever so rapidly.
What special events have or do occur in your life that you celebrate annually? Well, if you are married, then I am for sure suspecting you too will celebrate your anniversary (men, might not better forget that one)!
But there are other events that we can celebrate as well, for example, our prior church celebrated their 100th birthday with many special events, and one of those was a time capsule.
In this, I wrote a letter that will be read in 2092. Wow, I wonder what generation of children of mine will read those words, and in fact, today I so wish I had kept a copy of the letter I wrote back in 1992. There are high school reunions that are celebrated at different times, in fact a good friend of mine just celebrated the 50th anniversary of their high school graduation.
Can you imagine the enjoyment they must have had in reconnecting with friends from so long ago, less, hair loss may have been evident, waist lines may have increased, but I would venture to say that the fun and enjoyment they had in connecting with friends from the past overshadowed all of those changes.
As I type this letter to you today, I have just returned from teaching out at renewal ranch. This is a wonderful place for men who are fighting addiction to alcohol or drug abuse to come and learn how to overcome those problems by having a relationship with Jesus Christ. It is just special to be a part of these men’s lives. They have special anniversaries for them as well, for example, one year since my last drink, and that is a joyous celebration to be sure.
We are indeed blessed through the different anniversaries that we recognize in our lives annually.
What events are special to you and your family? Think about the different ways that you make these events special in your life, for many it might be just small celebrations, but on really special events, an elaborate party maybe the right call. No matter how you choose to celebrate, be sure to take the time to do so, God has so provided to you and to me, the wonderful events that cause us to celebrate. Take time to enjoy your accomplishments whatever they may be and share these special moments with others. Until next time.
P.S. May God give you in your life cause to celebrate as he gives me in my life daily, live trusting him in all you do, and find yourself living your best life in the warmth of his loving Holy Spirit!
Contact Joe Pruett by email at joe epru@yahoo.com
