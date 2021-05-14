While on my run this past week, the idea for this week’s article came to me and I was reminded of a coffee mug I got from my first employer. On
The mug it had a quote, “Your Attitude Will Determine Your Altitude.” I have over the years often thought about this very quote and how I try to apply it to my daily life. I have shared with you in prior articles that I do think of myself as a glass half full kind of person. Now to those who really know me, I so hope they would agree with this statement. But let’s take a moment and discuss what it even means.
In our lives we are bombarded by so many different events that occur, typically all in a single given day. How we react to those event will I so believe determine the type of day you will have, let me expand on this idea with you. Let’s say you have an appointment at 10 a.m. If you find yourself getting rushed to get too this appointment even at the risk of being late, anxiety, stress, and frustration can and likely does occur. This occurs often in our lives when we don’t plan accordingly, thus we find ourself literally hurrying everywhere we go. By contrast, if your plans in life say I am going to be 10 minutes early to all appointments, then I suspect your level of frustration and anxiety and hurry will decrease tremendously. If you are anxious, stressed and hurried, I can only imagine that having a joyful, peaceful, half full life of attitude will be hard to come by, and likely won’t even occur.
I know there are times in our lives where we don’t always get to control everything in our daily schedule, but I’d bet that for most of you and for me, more than not, we do know in advance our plans and it is our preparation and planning that comes into play before hand to make our lives go as smoothly as possible. For example, most of know today what time Church service is this Sunday, then, preparing in advance will allow you to control your life and events and thus make your journey to Church peaceful, relaxed and glass half full. When we live our lives like this on all matters , life I so believe has the ability to run so, so much smoother.
I want to give a plug here to one of the best books I’ve read in a long, long time, it is called, The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry, by John Mark Comer. If you are looking for a gift for someone, this is IT! If you want to improve and change your life (slowing it down), then this book will give you the keys to make it happen.
Glass Half Full, to me, this means that we look at the bright side of events occurring in our life, even when it would be just as easy to look at the dark side as well. When I miss a 2 foot putt in golf, trust me I do, then this can be frustrating, but I quickly remind myself that golf is a game to be played with friends and let that be my enjoyment. When I get caught by every red light on my journey across town (sound familiar), I try to look at this as just possibly I am avoiding danger in a sense somewhere up in front and this stoppage is provided safety to me. When I was working and made a mistake for a client, I did my best to proactively call them and explain the circumstances up front and then work to fix whatever mistake I made, while I don’t recall all of those discussions by far they were all I believe handled better when one openly admits their mistake and does all they can to make it better.
Friends, we live life hurried, when we should I hope try to live it at a slower pace. May you take the time today and everyday to plan your life in such a way as to live life peacefully, lovingly, casting all your anxiety on to God as he cares so deeply for you (1 Peter 5:7) and may you find the joy in looking at all of your trials in life with a glass half full (positive) approach and then I believe you too will see, how your attitude will determine your altitude in life! Peace to you, today and every day.
