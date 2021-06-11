The one who plants trees, knowing that he will never sit under its shade, has a least started to understand the meaning of life. This quote was shared with me today by a very dear friend of mine, and it has helped me to focus on our Blessed Through topic this week.
I want to begin by sharing with you that I am in no way judging anyone as I put this article together, this will be very important for you to know later in the article (you will see why).
But in our lives we have the chance to display good or bad character. This past weekend I had the chance to attend the first three baseball games at the regional baseball tournament in Fayetteville. Arkansas on Friday played a team called, New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT).
My 8-year-old grandson called them NIGET, or that is how he learned to pronounce their name. This team was playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever.
The day after losing to Arkansas, one of their fans sent out a tweet (I don’t do Twitter, but it was on the Razorback website), stating how amazing the fans of Arkansas were to them and their other few fans that came from so far away.
They said in their quote, that the kindness they received from the Arkansas fans was so amazing and that they were just honored to be in this part of the country. This sure made one proud to be a Razorback fan, plus a person from Arkansas.
I think this displayed such wonderful character on the part of those who impacted the guests from New Jersey. Well, the joy I share with you didn’t last too long, for you see after Saturday nights game against Nebraska (A game in which Arkansas won by the way, they did lose to Nebraska on Sunday night), and this article is being written before their deciding game on Monday night.
My son in law told me that he read on twitter where the Nebraska athletic director contacted the Arkansas athletic director about the poor treatment one of their players had received from the Arkansas fans and how this was totally unacceptable. I had no idea of any such treatment, but at the game on Sunday night, each time this player came up to bat, lots of fans from Arkansas started chanting very unkind words to this player.
Now I want to repeat again, I am not judging anyone, and I have no idea what if anything this player did, but are we acting in right character in our lives to demean a young man in front of thousands, including many children?
Our goal in life should be to lift others up and not tear them down, and I don’t think that athletic competition should be excluded from this goal. Please know the words that were echoing throughout the stadium at this young man we’re by all means not words you would want shouted at your son, brother or self!
The truth of your character is expressed through the choice of your actions. I so hope that in life our goal will be to live in such a way that folks visiting will leave with love in their hearts and speak highly of your character in life, and not leave in such a way that causes folks to think less of who you are and what you stand for in life.
Let us be like the man who plants trees that he will never sit under, and start to understand the meaning of life. Jesus said the second greatest commandment is for us to love our neighbor as yourself. Let us live our lives fully with the character that embodies those words daily in our life! Until next week.
Contact Joe Pruett by email at joe epru@yahoo.com.
