This week’s article is in a way dedicated to a young man I met during a golf tournament in Conway, his name is Corey. Corey is from Conway and is 27 years old and serves our country in the Navy.
I had the pleasure of spending around three hours competing against him in the golf tournament at Centennial Valley, and his acts of courtesy during our entire time together was simply a breath of fresh air. There was not a single time he didn’t answer any question without the words “sir” or “thank you” accompanying his answer. Now, my initial reaction to his behavior was to contribute this to the training he is and has been getting in the Navy, and while I am sure this is a part of it, I also would be remiss to not contribute it to his parents as well, his father played with us in this event. I stepped aside one moment and brought Corey’s behavior up to his father and how enjoyable it was to be in his presence, his father told me that not only did he learn this at the Navy but he also was instilled with these traits while playing high school football here in Conway and the father specifically mentioned Coach Ashcraft and Coach Hughes. His words took me back to my son also playing many years ago in the Conway sports arena and we, too, have many fond memories of coaches molding our son to be a better man in his life. He too played for Coach Hughes so I know him personally and there were and still are many others (too many to recount) that had an impact on our son’s life.
Courtesy is having good manners and respect for others. The definition goes on to include doing nice things for others without expecting anything in return, and how these actions will cause a positive effect on your personal relationships. Kind of makes sense when you break it all down now, doesn’t it?
The act of saying sir, ma’am, thank you, please, forgive me, and helping others are some of the simple ways we can live our lives with courtesy. I believe we adults have such an opportunity to make a difference in another person’s life, especially young people that cross our paths. The examples of this impact were in a sense outlined above using Corey and my son in relationship to their coaches.
Men, we have the chance to mold lives of our sons and other young men as it pertains to the treatment of ladies. Courteous acts such as opening a door, giving them the best seat, making their lives better by taking on some of the tasks they perform and doing it with such enjoyment. Our words also here play a large part, reminding those ladies in our life, whether it be your wife or your mother, or an adult Sunday school teacher how special they are and how much you want to help simply make their lives better is just a kind and courteous act.
Ladies, you too can mold lives around you with your kindness as well, and this will show young girls how to grow in their ways of the world so to speak.
Let us all remember to be kind and considerate and “courteous” of others around us … Psalm 19:14, says, “Let the words of my mouth and the meditation (thoughts) of my heart, be acceptable in your sight, O Lord, my rock and my redeemer. So, we’re commanded to not only have our words be pleasing but also our very thoughts, whew, this starts to change a whole lot if you ask me. Let our thoughts be those of kindness and goodness, thoughts of gentleness and peace and I’m quite sure our words will follow.”
Corey, young man, thank you for reminding me during our recent golf competition of what it means to be respectful to those around you, and I mean 100 percent of the time. You are and were a breath of fresh air and I hope that God will continue to strengthen your path as you go through life. We all need to take time to find ways to be courteous to others and I somehow believe our world indeed can and will be a better place. Blessed through courtesy, no doubt this is part of what I believe Jesus was saying when he commands us to “love our neighbor as we love ourself.” Until next time.
