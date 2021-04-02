As we continue our journey each week looking at different ways we are blessed in our lives, I cannot think of a greater week than Holy Week and the week of Easter for us to reflect on such blessings. Easter is our celebration of the greatest event to occur in the history of mankind, Jesus resurrection from the dead. This sacrifice and resurrection offers to those who have faith in him, such an amazing blessing … it offers to us our place to live eternally with him upon our passing from this life. I suspect in your life growing up that your families may have had special celebrations that took place to celebrate Easter. Many such festivities are Easter egg hunts, enjoying lamb as a meal, sunrise church services on Sunday morning of Easter and even in some areas they celebrate with Easter parades. There are some movies as well that one may find blessings in watching during Holy Week, it is common for Cecil B. DeMille’s, the Ten Commandments to be shown on television and just last week for the first time, I watched Mel Gibson’s production of The Passion of Christ, revolving around all of the events that take place during this Holy Week celebration.
As we reflect on the price that our Lord and Savior paid during this week, two words come to my mind for us to reflect on and see how these words offer to us so many blessings in our lives. The first one of these is mercy. Mercy is defined as compassion or forgiveness shown toward someone whom it is within one’s power to punish or harm. We are indeed shown mercy by God thru his son’s sacrifice, and it is definitely within his power to punish or harm, us, but that is not his character, his character is that of love. In the movie last week, there is a scene early in the movie where Jesus is praying and it is shown that the evil one is talking to him, telling him, that he cannot do what is attempting to do, that is take on the full force of all the sins of mankind. In fact the evil one says, no man can bear such a burden. Ironically, he is 100 percent correct, no man can do this, but Jesus is not a man, he is the son of God and Jesus can and does take on such burden, that is not the question we should be asking the question we should be asking is why does he do this, well, this is where God’s mercy comes into play. God is so merciful and loves us so much that he is willing to allow his son to bear and pay such a price, which now leads us to our second word this week that I want to share with you, and it is grace. The biblical definition of grace is “the love and mercy given to us by God, because God desires us to have it, not because of anything we can do or have done to earn it, it is a totally free gift from God! Here is where blessings explode in our lives, this grace offered to us freely is offered to all who accept Jesus sacrifice and him as the son of God. Grace is freely given, in fact I’ve often said that if you add one penny to grace, then it is no longer grace, because it is no longer free. Our lives are lived in such a way that allow us to experience God’s mercy, to receive God’s grace, and to live daily walking in the path of being in the presence of God. May this Easter week be one of many blessings for you, but may you also realize that our celebration could not occur without sacrifice and then the most common biblical verse you know, will fully come to life, for God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. John 3:16. My dear friends, I deem it an amazing honor to offer these weekly blessings to you, but I want you to know that if you don’t take to heart any other week that I’ve shared or will share with you, please take this one to heart. It will offer you blessings forever. Happy Easter!
Contact Joe Pruett by email at joe epru@yahoo.com.
