Weary, indeed. This was the title of the sermon I gave Sunday at church, and the premise behind the sermon was how we seem to be living lives that are full of weariness. The scripture that I offered to them to help offset this in our lives, came from Matthew 11, where Jesus tells us that all who are weary and heavy laden to come to him and he will offer us rest, and also I referenced Psalm 46, which here we hear those keywords, to be still and know that he is God, and that he is our refuge and our strength.
I share this with you as we begin this week on our blessed through ideas, and want to show you have we are indeed blessed through entertainment in our lives. My wife and I attended last night the Gold Over America Tour. This is an event where women gymnasts are traveling across the nation and performing for the audiences. Simone Biles was the headliner, but all of the young ladies were in their own right superstars, many gold medalists and accomplished gymnasts, a lot of which we all just watched this past summer compete in the Olympic Games in Japan.
It was more of an entertainment show than it was a gymnastic event, but of course they did put on display some of their amazing talent. I mentioned to my wife their jumping and turning through that air is as common to them as simply rolling over for most of us would be. It was a very nice way to spend the evening.
Entertainment is a way in which our lives are blessed, and there are many different ways that this may unfold in your life. In fact, I welcome you to email me at joeepru@yahoo.com and share some of your favorite ways to relax.
As we headed home our path took us by the Arkansas Repertory Theatre and wonderful memories flooded back to us about some of the wonderful plays we saw there, and I suspect many of you have possibly enjoyed the same.
Sporting events, camping, fishing, hunting, reading a book, going to a movie are some of the many ways one can enjoy life and take a break from the weariness of our days, so to speak.
Our lives are full of things that take our attention away from all of our blessings, may we take a moment though to always reflect on the many, many things that God puts in our paths that allow us the chance to simply relax, slow down and enjoy living in the moment.
One more note about last night’s event regarding Simone Biles. Many of you like myself may recall her withdrawal from the team and some individual competitions at the Olympic games. When this was occurring it was maybe hard for us to understand what was going on in this young lady’s life to have this occur, again, knowing that she may be the greatest American woman gymnast of all time. Well, during the show they had a time where they reflected on this and it was simply amazing to grasp the human side of this for Biles. I mean sometimes we can see someone like her, or say Michael Jordan or Tom Brady or Tiger Woods, perform and lose sight of the fact that they are simply individual human beings with problems that face them much like we have face us in our lives. I was so happy to see how she has embraced her humanity side of this and simply said, while I may have been done at that moment, I am not staying down. What a message to send to all of the young girls out there hopefully wanting to follow her in their gymnastics walk of life and I dare say what a message to give to all of us in our lives as well. We may at different times find that we are done, but that doesn’t mean we have to stay down, now does it!
Well, my wife and I were indeed blessed last night through entertainment and I wish for you the same joy in your life when you next venture out for entertainment in your life. Until next week.
