What does the word faithful mean to you? Faithful is defined as remaining loyal or steadfast. “Throughout his career, he remained faithful to the principles of Classical art.” This was the exact definition that came up when I entered this into google for a definition on faithful.
As a lay pastor, I live so to speak daily in the world of faith, reading God’s word daily and thinking about how he is guiding our lives, by faith, is ever so important to me.
I own a book titled, God has a name, by Pastor John Mark Comer. He has a complete chapter in his book on the word faithfulness, here are some excerpts from that chapter. Are we faithful? Are you? Am I? As a generation, the idea of faithfulness is alien and strange. Our grandparents (which I am one of them now by the way) knew a thing or two about it, but not us, says Comer.
The average stay in a marriage is about eight years, his grandparents were married for sixty. The average stay on a job is four years and every year it drops; his grandfather worked for GE for 35 years. Who does that anymore (I’ll get back to this in a moment)?
Faithfulness has become like a disco, it used to cool and a few people still do it, but for the most part it is a thing of the past. And Pastor Comer says, here’s the problem with that: the best things in life are the result of faithfulness. Usually years, if not decades, of faithfulness.
My personal story goes a bit this way, I was raised for the most part by my grandparents, so I guess their “faithful’ habits were instilled in me. Also, my wife and I both came to our marriage from what the world would describe as broken homes, trust me though, due to the love and efforts of her mother and my grandparents, we felt our lives were anything but broken. But, we simply knew we wanted to model a loving relationship with our God, our lives and our home in such a way as to be a model for our children as they grew in years in their lives.
I am ever so proud to say that our marriage of 39 years is better today than when we first got married, our careers which we retired from this year lasted for me 35 1/2 years and 29 for my wife and our children both married have been married now one for 13 years and the other for 8 years, so hopefully some of our goals to remain loyal and faithful has seeped down into their lives.
Friends, our world needs more loyalty and steadfastness (firm, unwavering) to it. May you find in your life a chance to show others how faithful and diligent you can be in your life. Stay true to your word, follow God and learn to live closer to him daily, and may he show you the path that will enable you to be steadfast and strong for those you love most in your life.
Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding, in all ways acknowledge him and he shall direct your path. Proverbs 3:5-6. Until next week.
