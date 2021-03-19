In an earlier article that I shared with you all, called, fill in the blank, I asked for you to share with me how you in your life were blessed. In a reply that I received the reader stated that a few of her blessings, were: a most wonderful husband that makes me laugh, incredible children who love me in spite of my faults (what a way to love someone by the way, in spite of their faults, as we all carry some of those), her most adorable grandchildren, her brothers and sisters and then she said her friends. Thank you so much for that wonderful submission and this week I want us all to dive into just how we are indeed Blessed through family and relationships (in this area, I’m including friends). I want to begin by asking you a question, how did you spend your Friday night this past Friday? Well, personally, I spent it in the presence of my loving daughter and her family, along with my daughter in law and her daughter. You see we drove to northwest Arkansas to celebrate a soon to be 4 year old birthday for our granddaughter. My Friday night was filled with two little granddaughters playing and my two grandson’s watching razorback baseball and football with their Joe-Joe. Proverbs 17:6 says, Grandchildren are the crown of the aged (paraphrase). God, thank you for such blessings in my life! Indeed, we can learn a lot thru the eyes and hearts of children, they play until exhaustion, they don’t worry about what to eat, or drink, heck in fact you can hardly get them to eat, most of the time … I can so appreciate the Blessings we get just by watching the beauty of grandchildren live their lives … I realize that not everyone reading this article will have grandchildren, or even children, but that is just fine, for as the respondent above shared with us there are many other ways to be blessed. Your blessings come via the same response I listed above, she said, a most wonderful husband who makes me laugh. She did not have to add the words most wonderful, but to her, this is her heart, congrats to them for having that special bond. We all need more laughter in our lives, I recall when my grown son was small and I’d take him to day care, he and I would truly just look at each other and laugh all the way to school, I mean hurt your belly kind of laughing … I highly recommend this for as they say, laughter is good for the soul. You know what else is good for the soul, seeing your Blessings through your relationships. I am now speaking to all of you who might be reading this weeks, article. For you see, I totally understand how you may or may not have family, some don’t, but I highly suspect we all have close friends in our lives. I’ve learned over the years that as we age, those numbers get smaller and smaller, but they are still there. I encourage all of you to keep the bonds strong in your relationships. Blessings come when we don’t concentrate on others faults but love them in spite of those faults. I have plenty to be sure, but I too am loved by a family, who overlooks them, and by kind and respectful friends who laugh with me. Personally, I must confess that when my wife and I married at a very young age, one of the driving thoughts we both had in our lives was to do our best to make our families always feel special. It is not easy in any relationship to do, but it’s worth all the effort you have to put into it, and see it blossom. I know, there are many (I was one) who came from maybe not so good of family backgrounds, but don’t let that be a deterrent to you in your life moving forward. Build up those around you, make them laugh, spend time at a park watching children play, they can and will teach us all a whole lot about best to live our lives, and that folks is to slow down, play hard, enjoy living in the moment, and find a way to love and bless all of those who mean something to you! Blessed through family and blessed through relationships, my sincerest hope for all of you is that these both continue to be a source of eternal blessings to you!
Blessed through family/relationships
- By JOE PRUETT Guest columnist
