Our article this week will be to celebrate how indeed we are blessed through fathers. In preparing for this week’s article, I researched the origin of Father’s Day. Father’s Day was founded in 1910 by Sonora Smart Dodd in Spokane, Washington. Her father, the Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart, was a single parent who raised his six children. As I type those words I can only imagine the love she had for her father seeing the sacrifices he must have endured to raise six children as a single parent.
In our society, I think we read and hear often of single mothers, but I’d say to hear of a single father raising children is quite less common. In my own life, I personally do not know who my “biological” father is, but God has so blessed with me, what with an adopted father who when I was 7 gave me his name, and then did his best over some very trying times in our life to instill into me values that I would share with my children one day. To this day, I can recall my father, Ray Pruett, teaching me such valuable lessons as, not smoking. He would often say, if you don’t start a bad habit you don’t have to break it, that has stayed with me all of my life. I also was blessed to have the paternal love and care of my grandfather, W.D. Glover. My grandfather had a rough life (as I am sure many of my readers grandparents likely had), he was a truck driver and then upon retiring from that a school custodian. I have some wonderful memories in my life of his sharing time with me, for example, I can see him right now mowing the grass on his riding lawn mower at UCA baseball field so our American legion baseball game could be played. When my grandmother passed away, I made it a point to try my best to have breakfast daily with my grandfather, he would be up early cooking sausage and biscuits and then when I arrived I’d cook my eggs and enjoy breakfast. What blessed memories. In addition to the men I mention above I also have been blessed to have some other men in my life who I have treated like an adopted father. Chuck Seifert and Ken Johnson are the two I would say I most commonly look to for fatherly guidance, still to this day I will call them when I have decisions in life to make that need special “wisdom.” Folks, I am so very blessed to have two wonderful children in my life and my desire as their father has been and still is to this day to lead life that encourages them to trust in God, trust in me and to live in such a way that honors their name. It takes a lifetime to build a reputation, and only minutes to destroy one is something we all need to keep in mind. Now, how about you, how is your relationship with your earthly father? If great, then count yourself blessed, if so-so, and he is still alive, then by all means reach out and try your best to help make it better than so-so. If your father has passed, then trust in God’s confident word to you that as his child you will be reunited with him in your eternal home. And always, always remember that our creator, wants you to come to him as a child of his and he will never ever forsake you, his love for you knows no bounds and never ends. May this Sunday be a day you have joy in thanking your father for loving you, and that can be your earthly or heavenly father or both! Until next time.
