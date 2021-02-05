You know sometimes when watching a movie or a television show, the writers will start at one scene and then up on the screen will arrive the words, then six weeks earlier … and you’ll immediately go back in time. Our article today is quite like that so to speak. We are now on our fourth week together and what started out as a thought of, oh is this doable idea, is evolving into maybe a longer session of time together. So, I thought I’d rewind the camera so to speak and take us back to the beginning, as we proceed forward in our path together.
You might have caught on in our title, that I am working off of, the blessed through theme in our articles. I try to live my life as one that is always a glass half full individual, and I do so believe that our attitude in life will determine our altitude in life. My secular career has been in serving Conway and surrounding areas for over 35 years as a personal insurance agent. This provides many opportunities for me to see blessings that others experience, may it be a new home or a new auto. However, I am also a lay pastor and have been for the past 12 years and this gives me such a different perspective to talk to others about blessings.
Our world continues to throw us curve balls, i.e. Covid 19, like who would have ever even imagine that this would be the topic of choice from say just 18 months ago. While we deal with life issues surrounding us it is just so easy to forget or shall I say take for granted all the ways in which we are all ever so blessed in our lives. Therefore, I want to take us down a path that will have us search and find just where those “nuggets” of blessings come from and how we can continue to be uplifted even when faced with changes in our lives (social distancing, anyone?). My first three articles, we have seen exercise, giving and memories be our topics of choice. While those are all very special to me there are just around us so many more things to take a look at and see how we are indeed so very blessed. Here are a few examples of what future titles you may see, not in any particular order, but likely to be seen are: pets, (seriously are you not just so very blessed when you walk through the door and your pet greets you)? I gave a sermon one time, titled The Faith of Walt (Walt, is my 3 year old dachshund). He teaches me more about love, loyalty and friendship than I dare say I teach anyone, I have a pillow in my home that says, I so hope I become the person my pet thinks that I am! Here’s hoping that my life indeed does grow into the words on that pillow, what a blessing that will be for those in my midst. How about relationships, may it be your spouse, or your parents, or your children, or grandchildren, or simply friends, what a blessing comes to us through many if not all of our relationships. Are you blessed through your struggles? While none of us would want to sign up for struggles in our lives, I think that growth can and does occur from such struggles, and depending upon the depth of the struggle, the depth of the growth will be deeper, for example … I am not very good at golf, you might say I struggle with the game (often), but yet, one good hole right at the end of a round always makes me want to go out and give it a go again. And yes, I get there are many different degrees of struggles and what may be a struggle for me (golf) is not a struggle for many of my golfing friends, but I think you get the point. Blessings, are you not blessed by your community? My guess is that in many ways you are and we will one day maybe take a deeper look at this for an article, who knows, as there are just so many ways we are blessed in our communities in which we live. Now, for the conclusion of this week’s article, my personal email is joeepru@yahoo.com. I am inviting you to send me an email with ways in which you are blessed in your life. While I cannot promise that it will make it to an article (although it may very well indeed do so), I assure you that as you type the words on the email to me, you will feel a sense of gratitude (oh there’s another subject in itself), that is simply amazing by putting on paper (email) how you are blessed in your daily life.
Friends, I suspect that we all no matter what our plight in life may be are blessed in so many ways, it is now our journey to see how we can evolve those into ways that others can be blessed as well. Until next week, may you truly be blessed in all you day each and every day.
