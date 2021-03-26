In prior articles I have shared with you all that I am a Lay Pastor at Grace Presbyterian Church. I want to speak to you this week about a subject that I suspect all of us face from time to time. Forgiveness, specifically how we are Blessed through Forgiveness, and I mean our forgiveness that we not only give to others but forgiveness that we receive. I will speak to both of these today.
My very first sermon I wrote back in the day was titled, Forgiveness, It will set you free. It was not only a story about how God so does forgive us in our lives, but when I preach I try my best to find an applicable story to match the sermon subject material. The story I included in my first sermon, was from the book (and now movie) Unbroken. I suspect many of you reading this article this week, have either read the book or saw the movie (I so hope it was the book as Hollywood rarely does as good of job as the book does). Well, the main character in this true story was a man by the name of Louis Zamperini. Louis was not only an Olympian in 1936 (with Conway’s very own Glen Cunningham I might add), but he was also a prisoner of war in WWII when his plane was shot down by the Japanese. His life in prison was very, very difficult to say the least, his main adversary was a Japanese leader by the name of Mutsuhiro Wantanabe, (The Bird). This man was brutal to his prisoners and Zamperini states in his book it took all the will he had to just survive the experience. Well, after the war, life on Louis was very difficult due to his time as a POW, but one night he attended a crusade led by Billy Graham and here found peace in his life, peace from a relationship with God. Louis returned to Japan and spoke to other Japanese leaders and looked hard to find the man who most inflicted the pain on him, the Bird, but sadly he never found him, Louis even wrote the Bird a letter telling him that he forgave him for all the harm that he had caused him in life, and from the book you will find there was indeed much, much harm to Louis. However, you see, when Louie decided to forgive , it set Louie free, free to move on in his life and to live a more peaceful life, not holding this all inside. Thus, the title, Forgiveness, it will set you free. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr had a saying that Forgiveness is not an occasional act, it is a permanent attitude. I am by no means an expert on history or Dr. King either, but his book Strength to Love is one that can change your perspective on life.
My goal in sharing these weekly articles with you, is to simply try and find a way to help you (if ever needed) with a way to better your life. I think my friends would tell you that I am a glass half full person, as this is the way I try to live my life. Holding grudges, being angry, not forgiving is not a glass half full approach. If you ever find yourself in a situation where you feel you have offended or harmed another, don’t let the dust settle on this and stew into something more, take the initiative and reach out and seek their forgiveness. It can be as simple as an unkind spoken word, or it can be something larger where you know you really hurt someone, I can almost assure you that healing will not begin until you reach out and seek forgiveness. Gosh, and the most wonderful part about this process is that it truly does set you free, free from worry, free from guilt, free to learn from your mistakes. The softest pillow is a guilt free conscience. So, who in your life do you need to offer forgiveness to, or seek forgiveness from, time is short and life is precious, reach out and start the freeing process immediately. You will be happy you did! One last quote from one of my favorite authors, Max Lucado, The key to forgiving is to quit focusing on what they did to you, and start focusing on what God did for you. Peace to you today and every day.
