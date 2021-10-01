Our journey together has now been almost nine months long. I am so enjoying our sharing time together. When I think about the goals (one of our prior topics by the way), I think it is too simply reflect on how many different ways we are so very blessed in our lives.
Well, to that end, this week I want us to take on the subject matter of our being blessed through friends. Part of me thinks that if I had this past nine months to do over, this might indeed be the very first topic I would choose.
You see, I simply don’t think any of our lives would be what they are without our friends being a part of them. If you will recall just last week our topic of discussion was faithfulness. Well, I simply have to share this with you, I got a text Friday night from a good “friend” of mine, and her words to me were, thankful for being such a “faithful” friend. Talk about making my day, this indeed lifted my spirits simply having her take the time to share such a kind (another topic we have discussed) statement with me. So, thank you so much to my dear friend for helping me know you are there, and with that I want to bullet point a few items that I believe will help us all continue to be blessed through friends.
Contact, we must find a way to tell those closest to us, they matter to us. I know all of our lives are busy but just think of the comfort this will put in your life. Much like I mentioned above about my friend, we all have the capacity to touch another life, by sharing a moment with them, and it can be as long or brief as you wish, but staying in contact with your friends will do wonders for both of you.
Compassion, if you know of a friend that is having a difficult time in their lives for any reason, them knowing you care will do wonders to lift their spirits and I dare say yours as well. When we show compassion to anyone we are simply taking a moment to let them know they are not alone and we want to do our best to comfort them. Folks, today our lives have so many medias by which we can stay in touch, text, email, letter, but I so believe a phone call or in person visit with someone you know is hurting is the best contact media to use, more sincere and more personal. Taking a few minutes out of your life to pray with and hug a close friend will continue to create a bond that is priceless for the both of you.
Joy, when you take time to stay in touch with your close friends, it not only brings joy to their hearts, but to yours as well. I know that as we get children, grandchildren and such in our lives staying in touch with your friends may be more difficult, but it is so important to have that bond in place. The joy you and they will get by keeping this contact in place is amazing. I named my son after one of the closest friends in my life, and now I have a grandson that also bears his name. This has and will forever continue to build on such a bond that we share with each other, and I suspect you all have similar stories in your life about your friends. Joy comes from sharing and experiencing life together, don’t let that pass away.
Greatest commandment, Jesus when asked what is the greatest commandment, replied, Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself. When we love our neighbors not only are we following Jesus commands, but we will very much be making them friends in our lives, and from this you will I suspect see compassion and joy result from the contact we are having with them.
Many of my friends will tell you that I am a Mayberry USA kind of person … I just think that we can learn a lot from living our life with compassion, joy and following the greatest commandments of Jesus, and when we do so, we not only make our life better but we make those around us better as well. And, well, isn’t that kind of what we are here to do, live life to the fullest, enjoying the company of those we are with.
May we all begin today to strengthen our friendships in our life and truly see how we are ever so indeed blessed through friends in our lives. Until next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.