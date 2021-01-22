How does the old phrase go, it is better to GIVE than to RECEIVE? Well this past weekend I attended an event at Woolly Hollow State Park, it was a 13.1 mile trail run (most beautiful by the way). Prior to our starting the run, the race director took time to pray for all of the participants (thank you for that) and when he completed his prayer, he said folks, the money we raise here today with this event, goes to help the needy in Honduras, for you see he said he has a PASSION in his HEART for those folks … he then said the most amazing thing, he said, and I challenge all of you to help those with whom you feel you have a passion in your HEART to help ... So cool, he wasn’t asking me to have a passion for his passion, but rather for me to GIVE to whatever I have a passion to give to … let that sink in? What is it in your HEART locally that you have a passion for and believe in? Please give to that passion … Now, it’s also easy to think that when I use the word Give, the first thing that might come to mind is money, and while that may indeed be what you give, it is not the only thing that matters. TIME, this to many is worth way more than money … Is your passion to help the needy, then, contact Salvation Army, or Soul Food Café, or the Conway Ministry Center … they need you and your giving of time … Is your passion (like mine) to help those who are addicted and fighting to find their way in life, and find God in their search, if so, then please call Renewal Ranch, or Haven, or Deliver Hope. Is your passion pets, oh, gosh I so hope so, as I love my pets (more about them in a future article), but if this is your passion, then please reach out to the Humane Society, or Animal Shelter and see how you can help. Is your passion to help the homeless, well, we have you covered, talk to Bethlehem house and see how to help … We all have a passion for something in our lives and when we GIVE it just means so much. Speaking of giving here are a few suggestions you can work off of to help make someone’s day brighter:
Take a meal to a neighbor.
MAKE (if you have such talent), a card for someone. We have a family at our church that literally handmakes Christmas and birthday cards for those in our church.
Volunteer at a nursing home to adopt someone who is lonely, this adoption, today could be you writing them a letter, or sending a card.
Call someone you know that you haven’t spoken to in a while, and tell them you are thinking on them. Just last week, out of the blue, three men at Renewal Ranch called me on my cell, and said Joe, we saw your name on a board in the building and then on a book in our van, and just felt we needed to call and say Hello, talk about making my day, well, you can do this for others as well.
Giving can take on so many different meanings but the main point is giving is good for you, it truly is better to give than to receive. We are living in a different time today, what with this pandemic and all, but now maybe more than ever can be the time we can lift up the life of someone else, by giving a little bit of ourselves to them or their organization. We all have a passion for something, find your niche and give away, my guess is you’ll be thankful you did!!!!
