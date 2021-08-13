Goal: the object of a person’s ambition or effort; an aim or desired result. If I were talking to your friends would they say you are a goal driven individual. Goals in our life can fall into many categories as the definition above covers a wide range of topics. I am by all means a goal driven person, as I think it is important to have a target in mind when we are attempting to reach a certain aspect of our lives. If you think about it, very few of us say we are going on a long trip and then simply get into our car and take off down the road, most likely a lot of planning and preparation occurs before taking such trip, this is a lot like Goal setting. When we want to be successful in a goal, we need to identify what our goal is and how we plan to take action to get there. Be specific, and realistic in your thinking about such goals you wish to try and achieve.
I have shared with you in prior articles that I enjoy running. What originally began as a chore to get healthier (lose weight) became a passion for me. Over the past 25 years I have completed many runs and have never won any of these runs, by definition of the race committee, meaning I did not come in first, but for me my goal was to complete the marathon let’s say, or run a faster time than I had ever done before and this became my goal.
When you set a goal, there are some important things you should consider doing, such as writing it down, telling others about it and then mapping a plan to succeed. For all of my readers who have ever ran a marathon, they will all agree, one does not wake up one morning and say I think I’ll run a marathon this weekend (or at least very, very few would ever say that), there is usually a lengthy training (goal setting) program put into place. I have kept all 12 of my training programs from the marathon’s I have ran and it is neat to sometimes look back on these and reflect on the fun this goal became to me. Achievement is a contagious element in your life, when you set out to reach a goal and then work extremely hard to complete you cannot help but to be proud of yourself upon completion.
In our lives there are many things that we can set goals on that will be impactful to us. Do you want to be debt free in life? Well, this can begin by setting a goal and working hard towards that goal by specific means … when you do this my guess is the items that you forego (vacations, or eating out often) will pail in comparison to the value of you achieving such a goal.
Do you want to further your education in life? Here is another area where you can set a goal. I mean it a degree is x amount of classes away, starting with a goal of one at a time will start the clock ticking towards you earning such degree.
What about overall general health changes in your life? Do you exercise regularly? If not, and wish to do so, it doesn’t take substantial commitment to your life to improve … make a goal to walk three times a week, and then as this becomes a norm in your life, add more days. You will find yourself benefiting in so many ways by staying on task with your goal.
How about at work? Is a promotion on the table for you? If you are in sales and want to increase your sales, this may be as easy as you setting a plan to follow and then making sure you follow such plan. In my insurance office we monthly had a sales goal (my friends knew I called this quota), and it was important in our office to do our best to reach quota. We had a board right when you entered the office to tell us daily where we stood on our goal for the month. Occasionally we did not make our goal, but it was always fun trying our best to do so, and that becomes very exciting in your life.
I have shared with you in many articles that I volunteer with Renewal Ranch, what an amazing place to find men who are trying to achieve goals in their life. They are working to overcome an addiction and the leaders of Renewal Ranch have learned thru the years how to successfully help these men achieve their goals, but it takes a commitment on the men’s part to be successful.
In life you can choose much of the paths you will follow, and in so choosing I want to encourage you to have a goal (target) in mind on where you would like to be. Be specific and realistic in your goals and then follow your plan to fruition, and my guess is you will be so proud of yourself upon completion of your goal.
May you find peace and strength in your endeavors and as we are told by Paul in Philippians 4:13, I can do all things through him who strengthens me! My very best wish to you on all your future goals, may you learn much about yourself in your challenges and may success come your way. Until next week.
Contact Joe Pruett by email at joeepru@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.