Last week you might recall that I stated we would have a two week grouping of our articles – this past week’s was on mercy and as a reminder, mercy is compassion or forgiveness shown toward someone whom it is within one’s power to punish or harm. You might recall I used the example of a police officer who had the opportunity to punish me (give me a ticket) but chose rather to show me mercy and allow me to have a warning and so far his choice has been the right action as not only has it impacted my behavior, but I’ve grown to show mercy to others in my life when given a chance. Now, this week, our next topic is grace, and oh how special this is to me and to you even if you don’t know it is special to you. I’ll do my very best to make this point clear to us this week in our article. There will be two angles I’ll focus on this week, one is in how God has shown grace to all of us and then how we in turn have the ability and opportunity to do so to others. As a reminder, my hopes in these weekly articles are for us to find in our lives how truly blessed we are and how those blessings should enable us to make others lives around us maybe just a bit better.
Grace is a free and undeserved gift given to us, and we did nothing to earn it. In our first example let’s take a look at what God did for us through grace with his son, Jesus Christ. When you have a chance I so want to invite you to read Romans 3: 19-26, as this is often referred to as the heart of the gospel. It leads us to understand that we all (humanity) are incapable of achieving on our own a closeness with God, because of our sin in our lives.
However, by grace a substitute has been provided to us, and this substitute in God’s only son, Jesus. He in his perfection has taken our sins and exchanged his record for our record. Hard to imagine, but this is exactly what has occurred to allow us to live eternally with God. When he looks at his faithful he looks at them as it he is looking at his very own spotless son, Jesus Christ. His perfect record becomes our perfect record. God’s forgiveness and grace is for all who trust and believe in him, might be why one of the most common scriptures is John 3:16.
So, what does this do for us in our lives, well, let’s take a look at how living a grace filled life might look to each one of us. No longer will we feel the need to carry grudges against others, for since we have been given grace and forgiven, surely we can do the same to those who have harmed us in the past. What joy there is when we truly look at others in the light of their goodness and not in the light of trespasses they may have committed. I think I have often shared with you that one of my favorite author’s is Max Lucado.
In his book, titled “In the Grip of Grace,” he points out that often times in our world we find ourselves comparing ourselves to others, you know, gosh, I’ve got to be a good person because I am so much better than those in prison, or surely if anyone will go to heaven I will, I help the needy, give to the church, and by gosh am just a good person. In his book, Mr. Lucado states that our companion program is all off, for you see, God if he compared us (he does not) would compare us to Jesus (which none of us could compare to), he summed it up much like this. Let’s just say, that God put out an order that said the only thing you have to do to live eternally with him in heaven is jump up and touch the moon. Now, some might give this a go (you know, try to earn it) and by gosh they might jump 4 feet, 5 feet, and compared to others that can only jump inches this might look good, but when you consider that it is 238,900 miles to the moon, even our greatest of jumps would never allow us to touch the moon. The point is, we don’t get grace from God or anyone else for that matter by earning it, it is a free gift given because we do not deserve it. In fact, if you were to add one penny to grace, then my friends it would no longer be grace.
Grace is a gift freely given to those who don’t deserve it. Take a moment and reflect in your own lives when you have offered such gifts to others, you do it I’d say all the time. When you give to others with nothing in return, this is living a grace filled life. Let us today and everyday in our lives look for ways to offer to grace to others, my guess is that they will be ever so thankful and you will in a small way feel the love that comes with such a gift. Peace to you all this day and everyday and until next week, may you live a grace filled life.
