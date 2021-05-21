We explored last week, how having a wonderful attitude in life can lead to a blessings in one’s life. In fact if you will recall, the quote I shared, was your attitude will determine your altitude. This week, I want to talk to you about living our lives with a sense of gratitude, for here I believe we will find some truly wonderful secrets about all the blessings we have in our life.
gratitude, is defined as the quality of being thankful. So, let’s explore, what are some different things in your life that you have to be thankful for, which as defined will lead us to blessings of gratitude.
If you are reading this article, then right off the top, I’d say you need to be grateful for the ability to read. Yes, you worked hard to learn such an ability but do you know there are 32 million adults in the US who cannot read. As I type this letter today, it is dreary and stormy outside, in fact it rained all night long. Did you sleep inside a dry home, if so, then, that is very much something to be grateful for in your life, for you see in the US there are 553,742 people who are homeless. It’s likely that they also did not enjoy the warmth of the same type of meal you experienced last night, so there is just another wonderful item for you to be grateful for in your life. Do you know that the international poverty line, is $1.90 per day, so 1.90 x 365 = $693. So, If you have or earn more than this amount then you are not considered living in poverty, and the average income for those of us in the US is $31,133. So, from an international point of view we would all be considered extremely wealthy. I share this only from the perspective that so often it is easy for us to think about what we don’t have instead of being grateful for what we do have. How about family, friends ... if you have any of those in your life, then that is for sure a blessing for you. Romans 12:2, Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect. Friends, we live in a society that seems to bombard us with all of the ways the world says we are a success, says we are fulfilled, says we are to live our life. What I want to share you, is that our gratefulness in life doesn’t come from this world, but rather from living our lives in such a way as to be joyful in all circumstances. In our lives we all have so much to be thankful or grateful for and while there are many we need to lift up and help in our area, we live in the best nation in the world, allowing us the freedom to live life as we so desire to do so. I saw a bumper sticker yesterday that said, the land of the free because of the brave. How so true that statement is, but also, our thankfulness which leads to our gratefulness is likely how we approach our daily lives. If we are happy for others when they succeed, then our hearts will be full of gratefulness. When you pause for just a moment, just do a simple analysis of all the things you have to be thankful for and I’ll bet you will indeed see how you are just so very blessed through gratitude. Live each day to it’s fullest, don’t get caught up in the worries of tomorrow or living in the shadow of yesterday, for you see , gratitude is an attitude and and we all have very much to be thankful for and grateful for in our lives. Until next week, May the Lord bless you and keep you, may the Lord make his face to shine upon you be gracious to you, and may the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace. Live gratefully daily.
