Our walk down the advent theme continues this week as we look into how our lives are indeed blessed through joy. Week one you will recall was hope, last week was peace and now we are presented with the theme of joy.
Joy is an inner feeling. Joy endures hardships and trials and connects with meaning and purpose. Often times I believe we can mistake happiness for joy, but they are not the same. Happiness is an outward expression. One can pursue happiness but not joy as this is truly an inner feeling in our hearts.
A few weeks ago at our church we sang the song “Joy to the World.” Prior to doing so, Don Bingham (an amazing man), explained to us that while many of us might think of this song as a holiday song, it was truly written to be be sung and lived all year long. When you listen to the words it speaks to how our savior indeed has come and how this brings deep joy to us, and I mean the whole world, when I say us.
I pulled up an article from compassion, Inc. and it offered these insights into the thoughts of joy. Let’s dive into this a bit more:
Joy is in the heart, joy is of the soul. Joy transcends (goes beyond the limits of something). Joy embraces peace and contentment, waiting to be discovered. Joy runs deep and overflows. Joy is a practice and a behavior, it is deliberate and intentional. Joy is profound and scriptural. Don’t worry, rejoice. Joy is an inner feeling. A person chooses Joy in their lives.
Wow, so many wonderful attributes listed above, why I could spend weeks writing on how we are blessed from each and every one of those listed.
Interesting to me is joy is in the heart … I share all the time that this is where God chooses to reside inside of us. Do you know folks in your life who are truly joyful? I so suspect all of us immediately had names pop in our heads of our friends or family who we know that live their life joyfully. Think a moment about your names and ask yourself, what is it about them that makes them joyful? I’d almost be willing to say that none of it has anything to do with materialist things in their life, as those items can bring momentary and maybe even longer “happiness” but I do not believe even the best of things can bring the “inner peace” that we see in someone who is joyful.
During advent season (and maybe all year long) it is so easy to get caught up in the hectic ness of life, but I encourage you to truly slow down and live more in the moment. Joy can and will be found quite possibly in the minute by minute actions we live in our lives. Many cancer patients I believe will tell us to slow down, find joy and peace in our everyday lives and the the key word in that sentence I believe is “everyday.”
Let us live our lives joyfully, longing to live “other” centered lives and to truly experience the joy that comes from allowing God to guide and lead our lives. When we do this we will truly get the deep inner peace that comes with joy. So as we end, I want to remind you of these words that Christ gave to his disciples and to us: As the Father has loved me, so I have loved you. Abide in my love. If you keep my commandments you will abide in my love, just as I have kept my father’s commandments and abide in his love. These things I have spoken to you, that my joy may be in you and that your joy may be full. John 15: 9-11. We are indeed ever so blessed through joy. Until next week.
