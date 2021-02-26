A blessing is anything you think do or say that makes it easier to love God, self, and neighbor. A wonderful definition given to me by a good friend, Mike Vinson. This week I want to talk to you all about how we are blessed through kindness. I want us to take two routes to our discussion this week, one route will examine how folks are kind to us, and the other will explore what we can do to show kindness to others! What does it mean to you to be kind? Kindness to me comes from a person’s heart, and when you find kindness in one’s heart, there are not many things that they won’t do for another. Don’t we all know someone like that in our lives. I am just so very blessed to work with one of the kindest people I have ever met, his name is Jeff Moore. Jeff goes out his way to help those he comes into contact with, in fact, I’ve told many people that Jeff makes me want to be a better person. I’d almost bet that many of you have someone in your like this as well, in fact, they are all around and it seems they have an endless supply of kindness to share with others. This is how kindness from others towards me feels in my life, it is living with someone that has a selfless heart and strives to make the lives of those around them just better! So, now that we have a picture of what I think kindness looks like towards me or (us) shall I say, let us now go down the second route, it is the route of how we can be kind to others. Let me say that I believe that when we make it a point to be kind, more than one person will benefit, so, here are just some random ways we show kindness to others, some of them will make perfect sense and some might have you scratching your head and please know these are merely just a few of many different ways to show kindness to another.
#1. Slow down when driving, (where are we all rushing to in the first place),
#2. Call a friend, not like they do on the game show, but truly, just call a friend, and visit with them. Just this morning on my way to work, I called my friend, one of my best, the best man in my wedding and at the end I said, man thanks for spending 10 minutes with me on the phone, it makes my day just so much better.
#3. Take a meal or dessert to someone…I was teaching a bible study one Wednesday night via zoom and right during the call a doorbell rang at one of our church members homes, it was their neighbor bringing over a cake, for no reason, what kindness!
#4. Bring your neighbor’s trash bin up from the street to their house, I know, it’s a smelly job, but hey someone has to do it! No kidding, if given a chance, do something small for your neighbor, just like bringing up their trash can.
#5. Be patient. Oh I know this has now gone to meddling, but oh, if we could so slow down our lives, I think we would find the peace that comes from such a slower life. I read an amazing book (shared to me by the way by a friend, another kind act, his name was Mike Gerard, and trust me, he is full of kindness), it is called, the Ruthless Elimination of Hurry by Pastor John Mark Comer. If you want to read a book that will transform your life, then please pick this book up, it was so good that right after I read it the first time, I picked it right back up and said that I want to read it again, then I started sharing it with others … if we want to teach ourselves how to be more kind in life, we must first start to Ruthlessly Eliminate Hurry in our lives.
Well, I could go on and on with blessings through kindness, but I just hope you all will see that we do indeed have a choice in how we live our life, we can choose to be kind, and when we do so, as I stated earlier, we will find that it will impact us as it impacts others. May this week be a week full of folks showing much kindness to you and may you in turn show much kindness to others. The world sure needs more hearts full of kindness. Joe
