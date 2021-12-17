Our passage though Advent season is nearly drawing to a close. If you will recall advent is a time where we celebrate the arrival of the Messiah on Christmas morning. During the four weeks of advent season leading up to Christmas morning we have covered the four themes around this anticipation and arrival of the Christ child, hope, peace, joy and now love. (We will also have a fifth candle in our next article called the Christ Candle). We are indeed ever so blessed in our lives through love. God so loved the world that he gave us his only son, so that whoever believes in him will not perish but have everlasting life. John 3:16. This scripture quite possibly might be the most popular one known to all, and it speaks so much to love that God has for his creation.
Recently we just completed a study on the book of first John at our church. Hear these wonderful words: Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God, and whoever loves has been born of God, and knows God. Anyone who does not love does not know God, because God is love. In this the love of God was made manifest among us, that God sent his only son into the world, so that we might live through him. 1 John 4: 7-9.
In a recent sermon I gave to our church I shared this story with them, and now wish to share it with you. I asked the congregation to close their eyes and imagine for just a moment that the person in their life that they would say they loved the most, was ill, like terminally ill, and without extreme (divine in fact) help they would not live much longer. Then one night they get a knock on their door, and standing there is a stranger. This stranger tells them that they have come to trade places with their ill loved one. Their illness will now fall on him, and his clean health will fall on them and they will be totally cured. I asked the congregation to really imagine this and then said, what would we not do for someone who actually did something like this in our lives? I said, there are not enough words in our vocabulary to describe the gratefulness we would have for such a person. We would I suspect spend the rest of our lives praising the stranger and thanking them for such a gift. Think about the magnitude of this gift for a moment. I have two children, either of which I’d immediately sacrifice my life for them, but if you were to ask me would I do so for a stranger from Alaska, or anywhere for that matter, of course my answer is no, but Christ answer is yes.
Well, folks, we are indeed ill, and without such a gift as I have asked you above to imagine, we too will die and sadly a death that will be eternal. A knock on our door has occurred and while it is not from a stranger but yet from God’s own son, he has indeed taken our sickness on himself and cured us in our lives and why, because God is love.
Blessed through love, indeed so … this Christmas season take a moment to truly reflect on and thank God for loving us so much that he would send us such a gift, one that will enable us to spend eternity with him. Let us now show love and kindness to others and let us live daily knowing that God is love, and his son loved us so much that his life and death was for all of us. The grace and mercy we get are simply the greatest gifts of all! Until next week.
