In honor of Valentine’s day this weekend, I thought what a wonderful time for us to talk about how we are all blessed through love. Love as defined is an intense feeling of deep affection. I’d say that sums up well the things I love in my life. I mean there are simply a bunch of things that I’d say I really enjoy, such as a nice movie, fine dinner, golf, a nice run, but none of those things would meet the definition of love, but if I change the description of what I am doing to the following; sharing time with my wife, playing with my grandchildren, worshipping at church, now, you see this falls into the category of love, as I have an intense feeling of deep affection for doing those things. I have shared with you all in past articles that I am a Lay Pastor, well, listen to these words from the Apostle Paul about love: Love is patient and kind. It does not envy or boast. It is not proud. It does not dishonor others. It is not self-seeking or easily angered and keeps no wrongs. Love does not delight in evil, but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, trusts, hopes, perseveres and love never fails.
Folks, that entire description if broken down one by one offers us such great insight into how we should live our lives with others, and especially those with whom we would say we have the deepest affection and feelings.
I am so very blessed to have been married for the past 38 years to a person that shows me daily many of those traits listed above. While I am not against any special day honoring love, I also don’t wait for Feb. 14 to come around for me to share with her how much I love her, and I so hope you don’t wait as well. Valentine’s day at the Pruett home isn’t much of a big celebrated holiday, no disrespect meant to Saint Valentine. It is just that we try to live our lives with displaying those attributes mentioned above every day of the year, so to us each day could in a sense be Valentine’s day. I suspect many of us have our own personal ways of observing this day and I wish you joy in your upcoming observance but I also want to remind you that the very best way you can show and exhibit love to others, may be in following Pauls’ words, be kind (to all), be patient (with all), don’t envy others (cheer for them, it will make two folks feel good), don’t boast, live humbly (draws others truly close to you), don’t dishonor others (if your being kind to all, then this truly wont be done), rejoice with others, trust (believe in yourself and your loved ones), persevere (don’t give up), as Love never fails. One last thing, if we were to continue following this verse out from Paul he would say, that if we do all the wonderful things in life, but do them without love, then we are truly nothing ... for Love is the key to our lives. May you today and every day live your life in such a way as to show others the characteristics above, and you too will not need one day a year to celebrate as every day will be Valentine’s day for you! Joe.
