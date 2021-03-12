As I start this week’s message to you, I am looking outside my window and seeing a beautiful blue sky, temperature today will be sunny and 68 degrees, and just think a couple of weeks ago, I submitted an article titled, Blessed through snow. Well, if you will recall, I ended that article by saying if you don’t like the weather in Arkansas, just be patient. It will all change.
This week I want to talk to you about something that is near and dear to my heart. In my life I have been ever so blessed to have some wonderful men who have “mentored” me in life, thus this week we will talk about blessed through mentors. A mentor as defined is someone who teaches or gives help and advice to a less experienced and often younger person. In my life from a very early stage I have been so blessed to have mentors doing that exact thing. In my teens, my first mentor, was Roland Turner. Mr. Turner was the father of one of my very best friends, Doug Turner and Roland simply took me under his wing, giving me fatherly advice as is defined above. Then, in my twenties the person who comes to mind is Chuck Seifert. Chuck still lives in Conway, and some of you may have had him as an instructor at UCA. I love him ever so dearly, and even to this day he is still a mentor of mine, I often tell him I adopted him and he had no choice. I call him regularly for advice, and he is today as he was some 30 years ago, ever so patient with me. We laugh, talk and spend time (usually me getting way more out of the talk than him), but he simply always has time to help me, what a blessed man for sure and my life is better because of his mentoring. He was the very first person I called when my wife found out she was pregnant with our first child, Chuck, I so hope you read this, as thank you doesn’t do justice to the kindness you have shown me in my life. In my late 30s, my mentor became and is still to this day, Ken Johnson. He is the former leader of the company I work for now and since he retired many years ago, he has just been a mainstay in my life, much like, Chuck, a friend, and yet a man with wisdom to teach me on many arenas in my life. I hope you see a pattern going here, mentors are ones who are not “self-centered” but rather “other centered” individuals. They find pleasure in their life by helping others in their lives, what a testament to share with many. Ironically, now that I am in my upper 50’s that I am wanting to pass this knowledge to others. I shared with you all in an earlier article about giving that if you have a passion to help addicted men or women, or children that there are many ways to do that locally in our area. I have in the past served as a mentor at Renewal Ranch, they to this day, have a program called, Disciple Making Partners. Here they team up a resident of the ranch, with a man, who is willing to spend a short bit of his time weekly to, pass along advice, share the love of Christ, and to nurture another man who is trying to right their ship in life. I can personally tell you there is no greater feeling one can get when they spend time in their lives to help another. So, how about your life? Has there been special folks in your life that have helped you along your life journey? If so, have you called them lately let them know how much they mean to you. If this week’s article has jogged your memory of someone special in your life, I want to encourage you to take a moment and call them and tell them, thank you. Thank you for being a valuable part of my life journey and without which I’m not sure what paths I may have selected. I promise you they will thank you for the call, and my guess is you will be glad you did. Pray about your own life, and how you too might be able to take on the role of “mentoring” to another, there are so many folks who need wisdom to be shared with them, and here to I suspect you will be glad you chose to spend such time.
“And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.” Hebrews 13:16. My life is and continues to be blessed by men like I’ve mentioned above, may you find someone that you can touch who would say the same about you, as we truly are blessed through mentors.
Contact Joe Pruett by email at joe epru@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.