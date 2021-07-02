I am never quite sure just where the ideas will come to me for our weekly articles, but part of enjoying this process is to see how and where God will provide me with the information that I share with you each week. This week will be in a sense doing a two-part series (first time I have done that, huh?). In our Sunday school class yesterday, we discussed two wonderful items, of course both in our relationship with God, one of those is mercy and next week, it will be Grace. So, let us see how we are indeed blessed through mercy. Mercy is compassion or forgiveness shown toward someone who it is within one’s power to punish or harm. It is quite easy to connect this to our relationship with God, as we so receive his mercy all the time in our lives, as God is love and and shows us compassion and forgiveness for the sins we commit in our lives, thank goodness.
However, I want us to think about our daily lives and how we go about seeing this play out with others. Initially, when I think of mercy in our society it is easy to connect this with our judicial system. I mean daily folks appear before judges and go over the mistakes that they have made, these judges have to weigh all the facts of the case and determine when and if mercy is to be given or if punishment for the offense is the right call. Each case stands on its own merit, and of course the circumstances of each case will have a bearing on the decision. I have a personal example of one time in the last year where I had a policeman show me mercy. I was on my way to work, and was nearing a railroad track, as I got right near the track, the lights on the bars started blinking and the bars started to lower, however instead of stopping, I hurried across the tracks (to be clear, I could see there was no train). Wouldn’t you know it, coming toward me was a police officer and he pulled me over for making this decision. He was kind, considerate and I was indeed guilty of going when I should have stopped. His first words were, why in the world did you do that, and of course I had no acceptable reply except to say I sadly had made a mistake in judgment. Now, at this point he could have easily given me a citation, and it would have been deserved, but he choose to use this as a teaching lesson and gave me a warning and asked that I not do this again. Mercy as defined above was so given to me when it did not have to be done, and so far, and I hope forever, that I will learn from that lesson and not make the same mistake again. So, in your life, when have you encountered a time in which you were given mercy? Can you see how you got something that at that moment in time you did not deserve? Maybe a better question for me to ask you, is when have you shown mercy to another? I think this is the real heart of the matter I’d like to end with today. We all are in a position in our lives to give mercy to another, even to those whom you might deem your enemies (in fact, I’d say that may be when you will be asked to give the most mercy!). Offering mercy, (compassion and forgiveness) is such an attribute that will strengthen your walk in life. It is so easy for us to stand on a pedestal and demand that Justice be given, but to take the higher road and offer compassion and forgiveness is a sign of a Godly heart and soul, and quite frankly is a wonderful way to live our lives. This weekend we celebrate in our country Independence Day, I’m reminded of the very first sermon I ever gave many years ago as it occurred on July 4th. The title was “Forgiveness equals Freedom.” I do so believe that when we forgive others in our lives it frees us up from carrying burdens and weights on our shoulders. May you today and everyday, live your life with kindness, and look for ways to offer mercy to someone in need, it could be as simple as a warning from a police officer or the forgiveness of a worker in a drive thru omitting part of your order. We all are in dire need of Mercy in our lives, let us live today knowing that God is in control and will lead us toward the path we need to take when we lift our hearts up to him, and live loving others as ourselves! Until next week.
