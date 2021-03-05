I hope you are enjoying reading our weekly Blessed Through Messages as much as I am enjoying putting them together. As we consider how we are blessed through messages, let’s explore the sources of the messages that come into our lives.
Have you ever consciously observed church signs? I’ve often told the people at church that I’d like to write a sermon made up of church signs I’ve seen along the road while I am driving. I like this one in particular:
Sometimes we get messages in texts and emails from friends. My friends will tell you they cringe (well, maybe not cringe) when I start a new book because they know I’m going to be texting and emailing them all kinds of quotes from whatever I am reading.
This probably happens to you, as well, and I hope you pass these helpful or inspiring messages along to others. Messages are gleaned from the internet, newspapers, television, and phone calls – technology at its best.
I have an entire folder full of messages I’ve received in the past and today I’d like to share some of them with you in the hope that you, too, will be lifted up by these words. I don’t know the origin of many of them, so while I can’t give proper credit to those who penned them, they have my deep and sincere thanks for making our lives better.
Here are some of my favorites:
1. What’s worth saving?
The goodness of the Lord
The joy and hope of God’s people
The peaceful home that God provides
(Rev. Rebecca Spooner)
2. Good advice
Love God more than you fear Him.
Once a week, let a child take you for a walk or visit a nursing home.
When no one is watching, live as though someone is.
Don’t spend tomorrow’s money today.
Pray twice as much as you fret.
Never outgrow your love of sunsets.
Treat people like angels; you will meet some and help make some.
God has forgiven you; you’d be wise to do the same.
Don’t feel guilty for God’s goodness.
The book of life is lived in chapters so know your page number.
(Herman Ellis, a dear friend)
3. Approach life like a voyager on a schooner. Enjoy the view. Explore the vessel. Make friends with the captain. Fish a little. And then get off when you get home.
4. Martin Luther King, Jr wrote a book which I found to be life-changing. In “Strength to Love” he says:
The time is always right to do right.
Faith is taking the first step when you don’t see the whole staircase.
5. From Pastor, John Ortberg. “The real test of what I believe is whether it guides what I do in my life. I believe in gravity, therefore I don’t step off the edge of a cliff.”
6. Finally, “In every way let us seek to put others above ourselves.” (your humble columnist)
It’s true. Messages are all around us. If you see one that inspires you, jot it down. Share it with a friend. Email it to me and I’ll add it to my collection.
Contact Joe Pruett by email at joe epru@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.