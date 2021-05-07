As I was preparing for this week’s edition of our blessed through journey, what perfect time for us to talk about how we are blessed through mothers, what with this Sunday being Mother’s Day. Here is a quote to get us started: “To the world you are a Mother, but to our family you are the World!” Personally, the lens in which I will look through our topic this week will be the view of my own mother, grandmother, and then of my wife in her role as a mother and grandmother for our children. First, the view of my mother. My mother will forever hold a special place in my heart, not only for bringing me into this world at the age of 14, but for fighting so many different battles that she fought in life by having a child at such a young age. As any parent can attest, when a new child enters into the picture, it changes your life forever, and sadly 14 is just way too early to have one’s life altered, so to my mother, who is in heaven, thank you for all the ways you did your best to make my life better. Second, the view of my grandmother. This is a very, very special view for me, for as you can imagine, it was she who spent the majority of her life molding me into the person I am today. I can still hear her calling me and saying, you know, I’m cooking homemade hamburgers, and before she could finish, I would say, I’m on my way. She too today is in heaven, and Grandma, thank you for loving me as your son, and teaching me the ways to love others in my life. My last view of this lens is from the view of my wife as a mother. This lens has been a view I have seen since our daughter was born in 1984, and continues today with our five grandchildren, as she is their dear Nana. I am so blessed to get to witness, other centered love at its greatest. My wife gives of herself all the time and has done so for both children and now those five grandchildren. Being a mother is one of the hardest jobs a person could ever have, yet mothers take on all the trials that come their way, to my dear wife, thank you for being such a wonderful role model to me, living out Christ’s words that say, it is better to give than to receive, for you give, and give and give.
These are my stories through the lens of my eyes for three special people in my life. What are your stories? As you ponder that question moving forward, think about all the ways your mother made an impact on you in your life. These are your stories and they truly must be shared. Share them with your mother and let her know how much she means to you and how she has made such an impact on your life. Sadly, I know there are some who may not have had a wonderful example in their life, but I suspect even in those cases, there are certain moments in time where your heart skips a beat to think of the love that your mother has or had for you. Maybe your role model was your grandmother, aunt, sister, or friend, someone though holds a special place in your heart as your motherly guide. Lift that special someone up when you can and as often as you can. And to all you mothers out there, please know you are so loved by your family, the sacrifices you make, the love you pour out, is never, I mean never not noticed. To the world you are a mom, but to those that love you the most, you are the world! Happy Mother’s Day!
