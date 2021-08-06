Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. Philippians 4:6.
I thought we would dive into the topic of patience this week, what with us facing new challenges in our lives with COVID, this just might be a good time for us to take a breathe and well, let patience be our guide. Our lives have indeed been challenged since early 2020 with this virus, and earlier this year we turned a huge corner with the vaccine and I like many of you felt maybe we had seen the worst of this mess, and I still am hopeful that we have seen the worst, but gosh just to be facing these new trials does indeed test us in our patience.
Patience is defined as the capacity to accept or tolerate delay, trouble or suffering without getting angry or upset. Oh my, what a wonderful definition for us to dive into and explore. Delays, how many of us do well with delays. This occurs often in our lives as we seem to rush from here to there in our lives, a red light pops up or a train comes at just the wrong time, causing a delay in our lives. In our travel lives (for sure air travel) we are faced with many obstacles that could cause delays. I’d say we need to use patience for sure in this spectrum of our lives. Patience is needed in our lives when trials come our way, thus the trouble or suffering part of the definition enters into play. I’m sure most of you like my wife and I have enjoyed watching the summer Olympics, this past week on TV, by the way, they are the 2020 summer olympics, delayed of course for a year, ironic, huh? We have witnessed one of if not the greatest gymnasts of all time, Simone Biles, having issues occur in her life that has indeed caused her suffering and trouble, but though it all, what we have witnessed from her on TV is a sign of patience as she cheers her teammates on as they compete. I am not in any shape, form or fashion an athlete that can compare to her trials, but I do know that when I trained for any of the 12 marathons I have ran, it was a long, long training program and were I to not have been able to compete it would have been a very hurtful situation. I’m thinking multiply her training by a lot and I can imagine the pain inside of her, but through it all, she is showing patience in how she is handling this troublesome situation. The last part of the definition states to handle and not be angry or upset. To me, this is where maturity comes into play, as I do believe it takes a strong and mature person to handle disappointments, and we all have seen in our lives that this is simply part of our life, disappointments. Patience can and will lead you to overcome the trials, disappointments and struggles you are facing in your life. May we all learn to live in such a way, that guides us to have strength when challenge, to trust God to help us overcome and to rise above the momentary struggles that come into our lives by living a life with patience. As a side note, I am submitting this article prior to the final event occurring in women’s gymnastics and have no idea whether this young lady (Simone Biles) will perform in the individual portion of the event, but what I do know is she has and is being faced with some major trials and I believe she is showing much patience in doing so, may we have strength in our lives to persevere and remain patient when trials come our way. Psalm 46:10, says be still and know that I am God, words that our creator want us to lay on our chest when faced with trials and we can do so during our moments of patiently waiting on life’s next step for us. Until next time, may you find the strength to remain patient when needed.
