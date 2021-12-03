We are continuing our theme for this month and focusing our attention on Advent. This week our celebration is on peace. Peace as defined is: freedom from disturbance; tranquility.
Well, we don’t have to search to long or far to find a lack of both of those in our world do we? Conflicts and tensions seem to be always near us, and there is an abundance of issues we see daily in the news that remind us just how far we have to go to have a freedom from disturbance and tranquility as described above. Since we are focusing on Advent this month, I want to draw your attention to how our lord and savior guides us in the manner of peace.
First, when asked what the greatest commandments in life are, after telling us to love God with all our heart, he then said, to love our neighbor as ourselves. So, what does this mean to you, “love your neighbor”? It is not hard to define in our lives what self centeredness might look like, but here we have Jesus telling us to live our lives “other” centered.
Ironically, there is tremendous peace that comes to us in our lives when we live such a way. The phrase it is better to give than receive is ever so true, but only when your heart is in the right place. If you are giving reluctantly in life to anything, my guess is you won’t find much peace in doing so, but when you find joy in giving, then the peace that follows is simply amazing. The word peace is used 91 times in the New Testament, in every book of the new testament except one. There is a reason that God wanted us to hear that word, and to hear it often because he wants us living minute by minute in peace.
In John 14:27, Jesus offered his disciples and us these words: “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.”
I want to share this with you from the commentary in my bible, the expression peace (hebrew: shalom), had a much richer connotation than the English word does since it conveyed not merely the absence of conflict and turmoil but also the notion of positive blessing, especially in terms of a right relationship with God, and also as a result, the idea that all is well in one’s life.
Imagine that for a moment, all well in your life, a right relationship with God, positive blessings. I think when combined this all truly starts to make wonderful sense.
When we live our lives in conjunction with how our creator desires for us to do so, we simply find a tranquility that surpasses our best understanding, why, because God has and will provide you with the blessings you need in your life, and these blessings are not as the world gives, but as he knows you need in your life. Peace then flows out from you to create a joy that others see daily in you in your life. Does this mean we don’t have trials in our life, of course not, but what we have is a bond, a relationship with our creator that shows us and teaches us how he will care for us each and every day.
Our lives here are but a trial run for our eternal lives, may we live minute by minute enjoying the beauty that God has bestowed on us, and may we truly see how we are indeed blessed through peace in our lives when our lives are led by our lord and savior and we are living in accordance with his wishes for us in our lives. As I did last week, I want to leave you with one last verse to illustrate the strength of peace giving us to in God’s word: Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.
And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus, Philippians 4: 6-7. Until next week.
