Perseverance is the ability to keep doing something in spite of obstacles. People who persevere show steadfastness in doing something despite how hard it is or how long it takes to reach the goal.
I want to expand on how I have seen this personally bless me in my life and also how I believe that it blesses others in their lives to have perseverance. First, I want to say that in life athletically there has not been many things that I would offer to you that I was really good at, so maybe this is what led me to take up running many, many years ago.
I don’t run races to win, if one defines winning as being first across the line, but I run the races I enter to preserver and to challenge myself to be the best I can be, for you see, while I am not the fastest runner, in the race, not by a long shot, if I am doing the very best I am capable of doing, then this is a goal achieved. Running long, which I so enjoy doing requires one to persevere and to keep going in spite of obstacles, and trust me when you run for hours there will be adversity that one has to overcome during such an even.
Now, I never have been one to define winning as having to finish first, because I believe that in our lives if we are doing the very best we can then no matter how that stacks up against the next person we have persevered and have won. To make this point even more valid, I want to remind you of a scene that some of you may have witnessed on live television (if not, please you tube or google will enable you to see it now).
The 1984 summer Olympics were held in Los Angeles. This was the first year for the running of the Women’s Marathon Race. Now, I can assure you all of these entrants were entering I suspect to win Gold, Silver or Bronze, but in the end, the person that likely was the biggest winner in life, was a runner by the name of Gabriela Andersen-Schiess. Gabriela finished 20 minutes behind the winner of the race, 37th out of 44 to be exact was her place, but here is her story.
The rules for this race allowed for only 5 water aid stations to be on the course. With temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s one can only imagine the importance of staying hydrated, but sadly Gabriela missed the last of the 5 water stations, which left her in a very bad situation as she became dehydrated.
As she entered the stadium, she was all alone and the crowd gasped as she staggered onto the track, (remember this is on live TV), her torso twisted, he left arm limp, her right leg mostly seized. She waived away medical personnel who rushed to help her because she knew that if they “touched” her she would be disqualified. The L.A. Coliseum crowd stood and applauded as she limped around the track for the final 400 meters.
This normally would have taken a her less than one minute to complete but took her over 5 minutes to complete due to her physical condition. She does though “persevere” and would make it a memorable finish. Is she a winner, well, if you only define winning as getting a medal, no. But my guess is you may have changed your position on what it means to win, for you she, she could have quit, some might say should have quit, but she was blessed through Perseverance and finished the event! Over the past 12 months our world has seen Covid alter our lives in many ways, some have paid the ultimate price due to this virus, at best we have all had our lives altered. While it would be easy for us to retreat and quit on life, don’t let that define your actions, let us , as we discovered thru Gabriela, be blessed in our lives by Persevering, and my guess is you too will see the definition of winning change in your own heart and mind. Persevere, don’t quit, you’ll be glad you did! Blessings until next time.
