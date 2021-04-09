My life has ever been so blessed through the love I have received from my pets. Psalm 147:9 tells us that God is concerned for all His creation, including the animals He created: “He provides food the cattle and for the young ravens when they call. But I believe it is truly us who God is really blessing by putting pets in our lives. I will reflect on the pets that have been in my life since the raising of our children, as that will take us back some 36 years. The Pruett family are dog lover’s, part of this is the makeup of dogs and the other part is my lovely wife is allergic to cats. So, in all fairness to cat owners, this article will be more about the relationship I (we) have had with our canine friends, but please know that were it not for the allergy, I highly suspect the Pruett family would own a cat or two as well. Not only do we love dog’s, but in particular we are a Dachshund family, oh , I know they are truly only yappers so to speak and not worth much of anything to anyone but us, but the love that these pets have shown us in our lives has been just simply amazing. The first pet, our family (my wife and I and two children) got, was named Sparky. He was a Christmas gift to our children when they were little. He was just so special, sadly when we got to be about 9 years old, his back had a disc go out on him. We took him to a specialist in Little Rock, Dr. Larry Nafe. He performed the surgery and got Sparky back up and well, and it cost us $1,200 in 1998 for the surgery. I got Sparky home, was playing with him and just laughed and said, boy did we fool them, as I’d sure pay a lot more to have you well. Such is the life with our pets. Next came along a special gift for our daughter, again, another Christmas gift, a female dachshund, named Sally. Sally was our daughter’s dog, when our daughter studied at night (and she studied a lot), Sally was right beside her, we say that Sally also earned her high school diploma, by being with our daughter. As time would go on we would sadly lose one to have God bless us with another. Tank was the next one to join the family. The irony of his name, is that he was named by Dr. Spencer Gordy in Conway, a local dentist and he was like 1 pound, but boy, did he grow into his name. Tank was my dog, I’d holler, let’s go take a nap and tank would beat me to the bed! Disney, a cream long haired dachshund joined our family in 2010, he was and to this day is my wife’s, where she is, he is – these dachshunds are so loving. Our family usually only had two at a time, so with the passing of one, we’d wait for the call to find another, not a replacement, but another. When we lost Tank, we waited six months before we found the next one. His name is Walt, yes, that is right, we have Walt & Disney, we are indeed Disneyworld fans’ at the Pruett home. Walt is so awesome, in fact, I wrote a sermon, titled, The Faith of Walt. I think God teaches us through our pets how we are to treat others in our lives. Loyalty, compassion, friendship, and caring go with our pets, and I’d bet go with yours as well. I want to end today by telling you this story, it is the story of a friend of mine, named Bill Barry. Bill is a retired man, in his 80’s and he has turned his backyard in Cleburne county into a pet haven. He has set up cameras and will send his friends daily photos and videos of all the animals he is caring for in his yard. Feeding, watering them, daily. He even has names for them, limper the little deer who limps, Freda the fox who comes to his back door for scraps just to name a couple. Bill you see has a heart that is so giving, and my friends, he is indeed blessed each and every day in his life through pets. Bill, thank you. Thank you for caring for all of God’s creation in your own area and thank you for sharing this joy with others, including myself. Folks, may you continue to forever be blessed in your life, through pets, they are indeed one of God’s greatest gift to us!
