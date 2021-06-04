I truly believe it is only fitting that this week’s article be reflective of the sacrifice we celebrated with our national holiday this past Monday, Memorial Day. Memorial Day is a a day on which those who died in active military service are remembered. A few facts for you as we proceed together today. I pulled up these statistics for you: Number of deaths of U.S. Soldiers in the following wars:
Civil War, 620,000
World War I, 117,000
World War II, 416,000
Korean War, 40,000
Vietnam War, 58,000
As you can see from those numbers above there are many who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in their service to our country. In addition, I think it is valuable for you to know that today, there are 165,000 men and women deployed overseas at this moment. 165,000 individuals who are away from their families, and doing this in a way to protect the values of our country. Indeed, they too deserve our thanks this week in our Blessed through ideas, and to them I wish to say thank you. How do you celebrate today? I personally have a very good friend, Chuck Seifert, who not only served, but also had a son (Matthew), who became a Colonel in the U.S. Army. Chuck has for years ridden on his Harley along with many others to the Vietnam Memorial wall and paid honor to those who gave their lives in service to our country. In my research for this weeks article I came across these five common ways to celebrate Memorial Day.
#1. Attend a ceremony. Just a couple of days ago the Log Cabin ran an article highlighting what special services would occur today, thank you for that data.
#2. Decorate with flags. On my run this morning I saw many yards proudly displaying the American Flag in their yards, and one only has to drive around town and see the many flags put up by many subdivisions, honoring those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.
#3. Thank a veteran. Not only do I think this is something special for today, but I also think this is a blessing we can share all the time with those in which we know served. They sacrificed and likely put their lives in harms way again for the protection and freedom of those of us in the U.S.
#4. Participate in our National Moment of Remembrance. This is an annual event that asks Americans, wherever they are at 3:00 p.m. local time on Memorial Day, to pause for one minute to remember those who have died in military service.
#5. Buy a poppy. In 1920 red poppies became the official emblem of remembrance, so if on or around Memorial Day in the future you see more red poppies appearing you will know understand why this is occurring.
I do wish to apologize for this not being my article last week as I would have so enjoyed sharing this ideas with you prior to Memorial Day rather than after, but I absolutely wanted to take this chance to show us how we are indeed Blessed through the sacrifice of so, so many, and how we have an opportunity and I’d go so far as to say an obligation to honor those who have died protecting our country. I want to end, with a couple of quotes honoring this day:
Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it!
“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter the words but to live by them.” – John F. Kennedy
We are all indeed so very blessed through the sacrifice by so many, may we never forget!
