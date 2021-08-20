Oh, what a glorious day today is in the life of many in our city and state ….It is the first day of a new school year and with that comes so many different exciting and new opportunities for students and I dare say for teachers as well. Therefore, this week our walk through our blessings will be in how we are blessed through school.
I want to first begin by asking all of you to consider what are some of your fondest memories of school? Do you recall the name of your first grade teacher? I have the pleasure of living here in conway my whole life so I have many fond memories of all the different schools I attended locally. Ida Burns elementary is where I went to elementary school and Ms. Cato was my first grade teacher. Ironically, just a few months before I retired from AAA Insurance, Ms. Cato came into my office for a business matter and I go the chance to see her, it sure made my day.
This morning my daughter who lives in Fayetteville, sent me a photo of both of my grandsons’ with a plaque saying, first day of 4th and 2nd grade on them as she took their photo in front of their home, and then the boys rode their bikes to school. These memories will forever be there for these boys and they will reflect on this I suspect many, many years in the future. I have no doubt that many of you reading this article today likely got the same type of photo sent your way by your family, whether it was children or grandchildren, what blessed memories we create daily in our lives.
Proverbs 16:16, says that having wisdom and understanding is better than having silver or gold. Of course nice and fancy things can be enjoyable, but there are very few things in life that can never be taken away, and an education is one of those things. As a parent of two and a grandparent of five, I want to encourage all of you to instill in your children or grandchildren the value of one, education and two, reading. The more a person reads the deeper their knowledge of so many things occurs which gives them just such a wonderful step up in the future in their life, plus you might also get the chance to read with them, please take that chance if it so occurs.
My article this week would totally be remiss if I did not take a moment to say THANK YOU to all of the teachers of our community and country. Your selfless act of serving in such a way is molding young minds for the future and you are making an impact even when you don’t think you are doing so. I live today, just a couple of houses away from my son’s first grade teacher, and often I’ll be walking his children and say to them, there is where your father’s first grade teacher lives and it is said with such wonderful memories. Parents, please do all you can to assist your child’s teacher as they truly are juggling so many minds so to speak and want to make the best of each of them.
I hope in some shape, form, or fashion this weeks article has made you reflect on your time in school, whether it be elementary, junior or high school, or college. Those times in our life were and are still so very special to us, friendships were made and memories formed that I dare say will possibly stay with you all of your life. May we strive to get the most for our children as we can out of their education experience, may we be a helper to all the school teachers and administrators as they do their best to provide the best education possible for all of our children and grandchildren, and especially may we be patient with them during this trying of times with this darn virus.
Here is wishing all of you the very best this new school year, may it be a year full of excitement, joys, new experiences and peace. Until next week.
Contact Joe Pruett by email at joeepru@yahoo.com
