Our journey this week will walk us through how I so believe we are blessed in our lives through the different seasons we get to experience here in Conway, during the year. Officially the calendar would say to us, that fall began on Sept. 22, but the thermometer must not look at any calendar (ha!). This morning when my wife and I ran, it was hot and humid, much like a summer day would feel, but living all my life in Conway I know that soon we will indeed feel that wonderful air of cooler temperatures and lower humidity.
If only we can keep them for a while before old man winter makes its arrival to Conway. My article I shared on Feb. 19, was about how we are blessed through snow. Hard to believe that just slightly over seven months ago, we received not one, but two major snowfalls in a matter of just a couple of days, whew, not sure I want that to occur again anytime soon.
What is your favorite season of the year? I know I am always excited as we leave one and enter another, and living in this part of the country we do get to enjoy four seasons, albeit with summer more than the others I’d say.
Fall is such a special time, what with us leaving the heat and humidity that Arkansas so offers to us, and getting cooler temperatures, leaves turning, daylight savings time to enjoy a fire earlier in the night, high school and college football, just so many wonderful activities during the fall season.
Of course, one of my favorite holidays occurs during this time as well, Thanksgiving (I’m certain there will be an article on this next month). All in all, fall and spring are likely my favorite two seasons of the year and I’d say I like them both equally. Sadly, neither of them seem to stay around long enough….but one can’t worry about things one cannot control.
God so has a reason for all he does for us in our lives and part of that is allowing us the chance to enjoy different seasons of weather and I dare say different seasons of our lives as well (parenting, grand parenting, empty nesting, etc.).
May you find peace and joy in all the seasons of your life and always remember when it comes to the weather here in Conway, if you don’t like it, just be patient as it will change very rapidly.
Here’s wishing you joys of this fall, may you find a way to get out and enjoy it in whatever your favorite way may be. Until next time.
