In our article last week we rejoiced, so to speak, in many ways about the beginning of a new school year. Well, with this beginning also brings with it so much excitement around athletic events on every level. As I look back on mine and my wife’s life of raising our children, who are now 36 and 33, we can with the fondest of memories recall seventh through 12th grade sporting events, from volleyball and basketball for our daughter to football and baseball for our son. I was the recording man, you know the one who showed up with a tripod at all the games and filmed them for future use, little did I realize at that time how special those tapes would be as I am now in the future time…where in the world does time go?
I want to speak to you all this week on the topic of sportsmanship. Just this past weekend I personally played in a golf tournament at our local golf course Centennial Valley. Prior to the tournament beginning a very good friend of mine sent me this quote, he said, Joe, just remember God is way more concerned about the man you are becoming than where your golf ball is going. To those of you who have seen me play golf, you can really appreciate that quote as I simply am not really good at golf, so this gives me much room to make sure that my actions, or shall I say reactions to where I hit a golf ball stays in line with the character I hope to display to others. God is indeed more concerned about our heart and character and I’ll add sportsmanship to others than he is about how we do in our particular sports in life.
As we talk this week about sportsmanship, and the benefits of it for us all, I want to share a quote with you from the book called “Soul Keeping” by John Ortberg. Pastor Ortberg writes in his book that he got news from two of his friends, both deeply involved in the same vocational field. One called to tell he he had gotten a big promotion. The other friend called to tell him that he had been passed over for a promotion. Here’s what’s so cool about the appeal of a satisfied soul, (I’ll add a wonderful display of sportsmanship). The friend who didn’t get the promotion threw a huge party to celebrate the good news for his friend who did. What a great example of a soul resting in God rather than depending on applause and achievement. Then Pastor Ortberg added this quote from his wonderful mentor, Dallas Willard:
If you want to really experience the flow of love as never before, the next time you are in a competitive situation [around work or relationship, or college football game], or whose kids are the highest achieving or looks or whatever, pray that the others around you will be more outstanding, more praised, and more used of God than yourself. Really pull for them and rejoice in their success. If Christians were universally to do this for each other, the earth would soon be filled with the knowledge of the glory of God.
I suspect many of you have seen the YouTube videos, or heard the stories of just amazing sportsmanship occurring in our nation from time to time. What is it about those stories that mean so much to us? Well, I think for a brief glimpse in time we are seeing the definition above come true in life and it is just a wonderful feeling. So, as we move forward in our lives let us do so, cheering (really cheering) for the success of those we compete with and rejoicing at the end of the game, and maybe, just maybe we too will soon start to see our world filled with the knowledge and glory of God.
My best wishes to all sports teams, do your best, try your hardest and remember, that God is way more concerned about the person you are becoming than where your particular ball in life is going. Until next week.
