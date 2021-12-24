Well, our journey through advent season is now coming to a close. In fact, tomorrow morning we bring all the anticipation and longing that we have dealt with to a close, when we indeed celebrate the greatest gift we have all been given, the birth of our Lord and Savior. So, where are you at this very moment on your list? Have the stockings all been hung with care? Have all the gifts been wrapped and your lists been checked twice? I so hope that you are indeed ready for a nice winter’s nap (my guess is many could use that even today) and look forward to celebrating the birth of Christ in the morning.
Gifts, we all enjoy getting them, I so hope and pray that giving them is equally as much (if not more) of a blessing to you, as that is the true spirit of the holidays, for God indeed give us ever so much and that is how we can indeed say we are ever so blessed through the greatest gift.
Our journey today will take us down two paths, the first is I want to recap the story of Christ’s birth from the gospel of Luke, and then I want to share with you excerpts from a wonderful book I just finished reading by Mike Huckabee, called “A Simple Christmas.” I want to remind you that Gov. Huckabee was a pastor long before he was a politician, and I so think you will enjoy his words that we will read together.
In those days a decree went out from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be registered. This was the first registration when Quirinius was governor of Syria. And all went to be registered, each to his own town. And Joseph also went up from Galilee, from the town of Nazareth, to Judea, to the city of David, which is called Bethlehem, because he was of the house and lineage of David, to be registered with Mary, his betrothed, who was with child. And while they were there, the time came for her to give birth. And she gave birth to her firstborn son and wrapped him in swaddling cloths and laid him in a manger, because there was no place for them in the inn. Luke 2: 1-7
Excerpt from “A Simple Christmas”:
Throughout history, this “innkeeper”, as he has been described, has been vilified for “having no room in the inn” and forcing a frightened teenage mother to give birth to the son of God in such an uncomfortable, dirty place. But this is unfair to him. He couldn’t give what he didn’t have (a vacant room), but he gave what he did have and appears to have done so willingly and joyfully. We can’t blame him for the lack of space, be we can certainly credit him for trying to make the best of a bad situation. At least he gave what he had; many of us have far more than an animal shelter but don’t even offer that to God. We act with an air of indignation that we’d certainly make the comfort of Jesus a higher priority, but would we (do we, my words added)? Jesus never has expected us to give Him what we wished we had, but rather has always tested to see if we would simply give from what we do have. It is not known whether innkeeper at the Bethlehem “Barnyard Inn” provided any assistance to the young couple other than space, but it seems evident that, no matter what he did, it still wasn’t the best circumstances for a birth. From our perspective it is easy to see that the birth of Christ might have been a plan gone bust. But it wasn’t a plan gone bust. It was the plan from the beginning. God had no intention of opening the sky and landing like Superman from a faraway planet. From the beginning, God want to show up in the lowliest of conditions so that in the future, no one would assume that their own situation was simply too humble as to merit His attention.
Blessed through the greatest gift! My dear friends as we indeed celebrate the birth of the risen Savior in the morning let us all remember that our God loved us so much, he would come to earth , not as royalty but truly as the lowest of us all, so that we all might know that we have a place with him, and our place with him will indeed last forever.
May your Christmas been ever so filled with hope, peace, joy and love, and may you always remember that God has already given us the greatest gift we could ever hope to receive. Until next week.
