Our articles each week try to touch on different ways our lives are indeed very blessed. I have done and will continue to do throughout our time together to touch on items of particular interest occurring near or around the submission of each article. So, in preparation for the upcoming change that will occur with our “clocks” this sunday, I thought we would dive into the discussion of how we are blessed through Daylight Saving Time in our lives. To begin with I want to provide you with 8 items you might not know about Daylight Saving Time (DST).
It’s properly called, Daylight Saving Time, but do you know most folks make the second word plural and say Daylight Saving(s) time?
Ben Franklin did not invent DST, but he did submit an essay on this supporting it as he thought using more natural light would be beneficial.
Englishman William Willet first proposed this so people could indeed have more sunlight to enjoy during the day, he proposed this in 1907.
Germany was the first country enact an actual clock change. They did this in 1916, setting clocks ahead by one hour in an effort to use less power on lightning and to save fuel.
Farmers were not a big advocate of this change. In fact agriculture truly was opposed to such a change, the sun, not the clock dictated how farmers used their time during the day. How does the old quote go, when you become a farmer you only have to work 1/2 a day, sun up to sun down!
In the U.S., DST, was 1st used in 1918 when a bill was introduced on the idea of the time shift. This lasted for 7 months and then was repealed, but President Roosevelt during WWII reestablished the idea, calling it “War Time”.
Hawaii and Arizona still do not observe DST.
Evidence does not prove conclusively that there is any substantial savings of energy with DST.
This week we observe the “Falling Back” aspect of DST. We all in Arkansas will turn our clocks back an hour this sunday at 2 a.m., well, I’m guessing most of us like myself will do so prior to going to sleep Saturday night.
While I know that there are many who do no favor losing an hour of sunlight at the end of the day, I do think there are many like myself that does favor this falling back time change.
Personally, it gives us an hour more of sunlight as we begin our day and as I have stated in many prior articles running is a hobby of me and my wife and know we will be able to do so in the daylight hours since it is currently dark from 6-7 a.m. The evenings tend to be a time when we can start to slow down our lives and now you’ll be able to do this a bit earlier, well a lot earlier. But just think, outdoor fires, star gazing, and the quiet that comes with this earlier darkness may just be what some of us to need to rebalance our daily lives.
I think that our changing clocks is in one way similar to the changing of seasons and it allows us the chance to see our life from different directions and enjoy quiet time in a way different than when it gets dark at 9 p.m. And as always if this just isn’t your time of year, take comfort in knowing that in only a few months we will change again, such is life.
I so know that God has a plan in everything that he does in our lives, and if it means slowing us down a bit earlier at the end of the day with this time change, then by all means let’s slow down.
So, don’t forget to change your clocks this weekend, or you’ll be the first at church Sunday morning and early. Until next week.
